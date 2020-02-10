THOMAS – Senior night for the Snake River Panthers’ boys’ basketball team took place on Friday as they welcomed the American Falls Beavers to town for an important conference matchup that will have a bearing on the seeding for the upcoming South East Idaho District 5 tournament that takes place in just over a week.
With a win, the Panthers would all but clinch the top seed for the tournament and drop the Beavers to the disadvantaged spot of the third seed with Marsh Valley stuck between the two teams.
As it turned out, the game was not much of a contest for the Panthers, who blew the Beavers out of the water on their way to a 31-point win by the final score of 72-41. By virtue of holding all of the tie-breakers in the conference over Marsh Valley, the Panthers also claimed the top seed and hosting responsibilities for the tournament when it begins.
The Panthers took the lead at the outset and gradually extended the lead as they also honored their seniors in the process.
The five seniors on the squad, minus Joe Anderson who was injured, all made the starting lineup, led by Treyton Young, Michael Ibarra, Cody Anderson, and Bridger Wray. The game served all purposes in an appropriate manner as the seniors got their due and the game was won by the Panthers in a big way which helps the conference standings substantially.
The Panthers took the lead right out of the gates and basically built the lead over each quarter that was played and by the time — just like what happened in the “C” team game and the junior varsity game — the Panthers were able to build up a 30-point lead before the fourth quarter, which instituted the Mercy Rule of a running clock for the fourth period of play.
The entire roster got into the game and all of the players who suited up were able to make an impact on the score book as all scored.
Fittingly, a senior led the way as Young tallied 15 points to lead the scoring. Ibarra with six points, Cody Anderson with nine points, and Wray with four points were also prominent in the outcome.
It was a very solid, workmanlike job that the Panthers did on the Beavers, leaving no doubt who the better team was in the end.
Snake River (72) Treyton Young 15, Michael Ibarra 6; Noah Watt 8, Cody Anderson 9, Cash Jensen 6, Chandler Coombs 7, Koby Treyjo 4, Cole Gilbert 6, Trey Poulter 7, Bridger Wray 4.