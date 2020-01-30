THOMAS – It was senior night for the Snake River High School wrestlers and they used it to make a statement when they invited the 4A Shelley Russets to town.
The Russets, in a rebuilding year, still are dangerous and with junior Kolton Stacey and senior Taylor Balmforth in their lineup, they are always a threat to post upset wins in the dual matches.
The Panthers were having none of that, and rode nine wins by pins or forfeits to an overwhelming win over the visitors by the final score of 67-13.
Stacey and Balmforth won their matches for Shelley as expected, but the Russets only got one other win on the night, when Hayden Hokanson pinned Drake Anderton of the Panthers.
Snake River got their big wins from Brayden Anderson, Edurson Wescott, Gary Hunter, Tate Benson, Marcus Mortensen, Nicholas Parris, Ty Belnap, Daxton Jones, and Hali Statham. In addition, Emilio Caldera, Mitchell Simmons and Kade England all picked up decisions on the night for the big win.
The Panthers will use this dual win to springboard into the Minico Invitational today and Saturday, looking to make another big statement as the team prepares for the district tournament coming up on Feb. 20, hosted this year by Marsh Valley High School.
113 — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) over Gus Carter (Snake River) (Dec 8-1).
120 — Brayden Anderson (Snake River) over Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) (Fall 1:26).
126 — Edurson Wescott (Snake River) over Samuel Carrillo (Shelley) (Fall 0:27).
132 — Emilio Caldera (Snake River) over Ben Hill (Shelley) (TF 20-3 6:00).
138 — Gary Hunter (Snake River) over Chase Millus (Shelley) (Fall 3:09).
145 — Mitchell Simmons (Snake River) over Ethan Baron (Shelley) (Dec 5-2).
152 — Tate Benson (Snake River) over Anthony Hackman (Shelley) (Fall 1:48).
160 — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) over Lance Hunter (Snake River) (MD 12-3).
170 — Marcus Mortensen (Snake River) over Isaiah Horlacher (Shelley) (Fall 2:09).
182 — Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) over Drake Anderton (Snake River) (Fall 3:12).
195 — Kade England (Snake River) over Jamar Taylor (Shelley) (TF 17-2 4:43).
220 — Nicholas Parris (Snake River) over Nathan Thyberg (Shelley) (Fall 1:06).
285 — Ty Belnap (Snake River) over Unknown (For.).
98 — Daxton Jones (Snake River) over Unknown (For.).
106 — Hali Statham (Snake River) over Unknown (For.).