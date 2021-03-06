NAMPA — It may have taken an overtime period, but the Snake River Panthers got six points from junior Cole Gilbert and six more from senior captain Mitch Lindsay when they counted the most to conquer the Fruitland Grizzlies by the final score of 86-76 in the first round of the 3A state boys’ basketball tournament Thursday night.
The game was a back-and-forth affair from the start as both teams proved to be very prolific from the field and traded the lead throughout the contest.
The first quarter was an indication of what was ahead for both teams, as Snake River began with a three-pointer from Noah Watt and then a two-point basket came from Mitch Lindsay as the Panthers opened up a 5-0 lead early.
The Grizzlies answered back with a long range three of their own and the shooting contest was on.
By the time the smoke cleared at the end of the first with the Panthers ahead 22-18, the game was far from over.
The teams were right back at it in the second, with both teams matching the other one’s shots from beyond the arc and playing some tight defense at times, but neither team was backing off from the scoring. By the time the teams would break for halftime, the score was 40-40 and the nets were smoking from the attack at the basket.
Snake River’s 5’8” guard Noah Watt was the leader in the scorebook as he tallied 14 first half points on the strength of a pair of long range threes, two regular baskets and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Lindsay was right with Watt as he tallied 10 points of his own mainly on the strength of his 5 for 5 from the free throw line.
For Fruitland, it was sharpshooting Hyrum Lindsay who was leading the way with a dozen points, but the rest of both teams had their moments and helped to keep the score close throughout.
The third period would start off just the way the first half ended, as the two teams were hot from the field and scored points seemingly at will. First one team and then the other would build a lead as big as five or six points, but neither could put the other team away. Back and forth they went, each one able to take advantage of a fast break upon occasion, but the other always found a way to catch up.
The third period would end with the teams tied at 40 points each.
The final eight minutes of regulation was just as fast-paced as the first three had been, but the fouls were beginning to mount on both sides of the ball. Fruitland was finally able to put a couple of baskets together and built a six-point lead with only three minutes remaining. That was when Watt committed his fifth foul and was forced to leave the game.
Fruitland had a chance at the time to put the game away and seal the win. There were missed opportunities and a re-grouping of the Panthers and suddenly the lead was cut to four, then two points and eventually tied at 71 and the Grizzlies had the ball. They would score, but they left too much time for the Panthers to rally and tie once again, this time at 73, when the buzzer sounded, sending the game to overtime.
In the overtime, Gilbert and Lindsay took over. Each player would hit a bucket inside and just like that, the Panthers held the lead 77-73.
Gilbert hit another and it was 79-73 in favor of Snake River. Gilbert would drive and connect once again and it was 81-74 and the Panthers were in command. Down the stretch, it was Lindsay who would hit a pair of free throws, then one by Luke Higginson and then two more by Lindsay and the game was over, 86-76 in favor of Snake River.
“When the overtime started, we all got together in the center of the court,” Gilbert said. “We just said that we need to trust each other and not let each other down. That is what we did and we got the outcome that we expected.”
With the win, the Panthers advanced to the Friday night game against McCall-Donnelly.
The strength of eastern Idaho basketball was demonstrated on Thursday, as Teton, Snake River and Marsh Valley all moved into the semifinal round of play.
SNAKE RIVER 86, FRUITLAND 76 (OT)
Snake River 22 18 17 16 13 — 86
Fruitland 18 22 17 16 3 — 76
Snake River (86): Luke Higginson 8, Noah Watt 22, Kooper Keller 4, Mitch Lindsay 27, Cole Gilbert 10, Chandler Coombs 2, Trey Poulter 13
Fruitland (76): Dawson McCraw 6, Luke Barinaga 9, Hyrum Lindsay 21, Dylon Watson 23, Jacob Hamann 4, Parker Barnes 6, Nolan Bowen 7