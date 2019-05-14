TWIN FALLS – The Snake River High School Panther golf team wrapped up a strong finish to the season with a fourth place trophy at the 3A state golf championships in Twin Falls.
The tournament, conducted at the Canyon Springs Golf Course featuring a par 72 layout, saw the team from Fruitland race away to a big win, shooting rounds of 299 and 330 to win the tournament by neary 70 strokes over Kimberly.
Second through fourth were relatively close, with Kimberly checking in with a score of 696, which was 120 over par for the five-player team. That was good enough to beat Kellogg by 18 strokes as Kellogg checked in with a score of 714, 138 over par.
Snake River finished up at 717, a mere three strokes behind Kellogg at 141 over par.
The rest of the field finished with Buhl in fifth at 745, Weiser in sixth at 768, Sugar-Salem in seventh at 787 and Priest River in eighth at 849.
Leading the Panther charge was Noah Watt, who finished up in eight place individually, with scores of 83 and 83 in the two-day, two-round tournament. His total of 166 led the team to its finish.
In first was Daniel Uranga of Homedale, who shot 72 and 71 for a 143 total, which was one under par for the tournament. In second there was a tie between two Fruitland High School athletes, Jonas Bicknese and Lucas Rynearson, who both recorded scores of 151. In fourth was Jake O’Neil, also of Fruitland, and Logan Mills of American Falls who tied with a score of 154, while Tanner O’Brien of Teton finished in sixth and Archie Rauenhorst of Kellogg. O’Brien had a score of 162 and Rauenhorst checked in with a score of 164.
The rest of the Snake River team came in with Gus Murdock in 17th with a score of 184, Anthony Harrison was 22nd with a score of 189, Jacob Lee also recorded a score of 189, and Cody Anderson had a score of 191 to round out the five Panther players.
Head coach Jeff Gardner was very proud of the effort of his team.
“Our guys played their hearts out on Monday and Tuesday,” Gardner said. “They all played their best and worked with each other to get this finish. It is great to bring home a trophy.”
On the girls’ side of things, Lady Panther Mia Harper finished up as the seventh place finisher in the tournament. Harper shot scores of 89 and 97 in the two days and took time out to drive back to Blackfoot to take part in the Senior Awards Ceremony in between.
Top medalist for the girls was Kylie Crossland of Buhl with a total score of 148 followed by Kat Ravenhorse of Kellogg with a score of 171. In third was Sara Lundberg of Weiser with a score of 176, while Hannah Foss of Fruitland finished in fourth with a 177.
Fifth was Zara Weaver of Buhl with a score of 179 and Tea Uranga of Homedale was sixth at 183 and then Harper.