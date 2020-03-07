MERIDIAN – Not to make it sound like it was something it wasn’t, but Friday’s game between two old rivals, Snake River and Marsh Valley, may have been one for the ages.
The upstart Eagles of Marsh Valley, winners of a pair of play-in games just to get to the 3A boys’ basketball state tournament and losers of three of four games during the regular season, held a 15-point lead as the two teams headed into the fourth quarter, 51-36.
Both teams were in foul trouble and trying to nurse their way to the finish, when Panther coach Bob Coombs came up with a plan from deep within the depths of his memory and playbook.
Fans were leaving the Meridian High School gymnasium in droves, but not the Snake River faithful, who were determined to stick it out to the finish.
They were rewarded with one of the great comebacks in the history of the boys’ state tournament.
Coombs went with a small lineup of guards Treyton Young, Michael Ibarra, and Noah Watt, his three best long range shooters and best ball handlers, aided by a rotation of forwards Chandler Coombs, Trey Poulter, Cody Anderson, and Bridger Wray for rebounding and the comeback would begin.
The Panthers would trim the lead to only five points by the halfway mark of the fourth quarter and the final four-minute frenzy was on. The score at that time was 55-50 and the Panthers were on a 19-5 run.
The lead was cut to 55-54 as Young made a driving layup and a pair of free throws. Marsh Valley countered back with a pair of free throws to extend the lead to three points. With just over a minute left, Watt would connect on one of his three-pointers, and just like that, the game was tied at 57.
Neither team could get a go-ahead score in regulation and we were headed into overtime, something that nobody could have foreseen when the fourth quarter began.
Relying on the driving ability and free throw shooting of Young and Watt, the Panthers slowly built a lead in the overtime. Both teams were losing players to fouls, as Marsh Valley lost Bracken Howell and Brock Bennett and the Panthers lost Trey Poulter and there were a handful more with four fouls, but the Panthers held true to what Coombs wanted and kept driving the ball, drawing fouls, and then calmly stepping to the free throw line and sinking their shots.
In the overtime, it was all Panthers, who outscored the Eagles 9-3 and secured the win and a chance to play for the consolation title on Saturday morning.
SNAKE RIVER 66, MARSH VALLEY 60
Marsh Valley (60) 13 20 18 6 3 60
Snake River (66) 15 12 13 17 9 66
Marsh Valley — Stanton Howell 9, Cody Hansen 16, Bracken Howell 16, Dane Wissenbach 4, Karter Howell 4, Michael Belnap 1, Hunter Roche 6, Payton Howell 4.
Snake River — Treyton Young 20, Michael Ibarra 8, Noah Watt 15, Cody Anderson 3, Chandler Coombs 3, Trey Poulter 11, Bridger Wray 6