THOMAS – Sometimes playing at home can mean all the difference in the world. The Lady Panthers of Snake River learned that and by virtue of a tournament win over Marsh Valley in the Preston Holiday Tournament earned the top seed in the District 5, 3A girls’ basketball tournament and the right to host the game they had scheduled against the Marsh Valley Eagles on Thursday night.
The game would put the winner in the driver’s seat in claiming the berth to the state tournament in the Treasure Valley Feb. 20-22.
The Lady Panthers used that advantage to knock the Eagles out of the winner’s side of the bracket and within one loss of ending their season with a 43-36 win on Thursday and put the Lady Panthers one win away from claiming that state bid.
The game started off quickly for Snake River, but three consecutive trips down the floor that netted the Eagles with a three-point basket put Marsh Valley in the lead and the two teams battled it out until halftime. After the first 16 minutes of play, Snake River found itself ahead by four points, 24-20. It could have been much better, but it also could have been worse.
The second half saw the Lady Panthers step up the defense and they were able to hold the Eagles to only five points as their shooting cooled off considerably.
Marsh Valley coach Kyle McQuivey pointed to his team’s 23 percent shooting as a main culprit for the loss.
“Girls just had a tough time hitting shots,” McQuivey said. “Snake played good defense.”
The fourth quarter was more of the same, as Snake River had found its best stride defensively and just kept the Eagles from mounting any serious challenge to the end result. The Eagles did make up a point in the point differential, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Panthers prevailed by a final score of 43-36.
The loss forced Marsh Valley into a game Saturday night against American Falls, their third game in five days, while the Lady Panthers will await the winner of that game for a Monday contest at Snake River with the district title on the line.
SNAKE RIVER 43, MARSH VALLEY 36
Marsh Valley 13 7 5 11 – 36
Snake River 14 10 9 10 – 43
Marsh Valley – Valorie Vorwaller 2, Myra Smedley 2, Zoie Armstrong 10, Mattie Hadley 5, Taylor Argyle 5, Hayley Bennett 8, Sara Sutton 4.
Snake River – Olivia Kracl 2, Adia Goff 2, Josee Steadman 16, Reagan Van Orden 2, Sage Stimpson 6, Jordyn Gilbert 15.