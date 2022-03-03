BLACKFOOT – Bingham County has two teams venturing to the Treasure Valley this week to participate in the state boys’ basketball tournaments, Snake River in the 3A classification and Firth in the 2A classification, and depending on how you read things and things that you may have seen during the season, both have a chance to upset the apple cart and possibly capture a state title.
Following is a brief capsule of each team in the two classifications in which there is a Bingham County team.
In 3A, all roads seem to run through Marsh Valley. They are beatable, but you have to beat them at their game which is defense and rebounding. The numbers here are a bit skewed because the low defensive numbers include games against American Falls, who at times cannot score more than 10 or 12 points in a game. The Eagles do a lot of little things that translate into wins like gathering up loose balls, rebound extremely well for a team without a lot of height, and hustle, which you either have or you don’t.
Any of the top four seeded teams has a legitimate chance to win this classification and the battles should be fun to watch, more so each day as the tournament commences.
CLASS 3A
MARSH VALLEY EAGLES
Record: 21-2
State seed: #1, District 5 champ
Coach: Kent Howell, second season
Players to watch: G Karter Howell, sr.; G Payton Howe, sr.; F Hunter Roche, sr.
Notes: Third straight trip to state. … Won the title last year in head coach Kent Howell’s first season. … Finished as the top-ranked 3A team in the final state media poll. … Only two losses this season came to Utah schools. … Second-toughest defense in 3A (38.0 ppg). … In wins, it has only allowed 50-plus points once all season. … Allowing just 26 points per game in its last four games. … Won two state titles.
MCCALL-DONNELLY VANDALS
Record: 18-2
State seed: #2; District 3 champ
Coach: Jason Tinney, 10th season
Players to watch: PG/SG DJ Green, sr.; PG/SG Ethan Tinney, sr.; SG Alex Johnson, sr.; F Tate Ova, jr.
Notes: Defending state runner-up, the best finish in program history. … At state for the third time in 34 years. … No. 2 in the final state media poll. … Top defense in 3A (35.8 ppg). … Enters on a nine-game winning streak. … 4-1 vs. 3A state qualifiers. Did not play a 3A state qualifier outside the 3A SRV. … Only losses were to Fruitland (3A state qualifier) and Ambrose (2A state qualifier). … Green (18.1 ppg, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists) is the reigning 3A All-Idaho Player of the Year. … Tinney (8.8 ppg, 6.8 rebounds) and Johnson (8.4 ppg, 4.3 rebounds) also started on last year’s state runner-up. … Ova (6.9 ppg, 7.3 rebounds) gives the Vandals four players averaging six or more points per game. … Never won a state title and reached the finals for the first time last year.
SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS
Record: 21-6
State seed: #3; Play-in game winner
Players to watch: F Cole Gilbert, sr; P Marcus Coombs, fr; G Luke Higginson, so
Coach: Robert Coombs, 29th season
Notes: At state for the seventh straight year and 16th time in the past 17 seasons. … No. 3 in the final state media poll. … Coombs has led Snake River to five state titles and won his 500th game this season. … Four of its six losses came to conference rival Marsh Valley, the No. 1 seed and defending state champ. … Third-toughest defense in 3A (39.0 ppg). … Last reached the finals in 2017. … Won eight state titles, the last in 2013.
FRUITLAND GRIZZLIES
Record: 18-7
State seed: #4; Play-in game winner
Co-Coaches: Mark Van Weerdhuizen/Willie Lake, fourth season
Players to watch: C Nolan Bower, sr.; SG Jacob Hamann, sr.; SF Tyler Capps, jr.; SG Eddie Rodriguezm jr.
Notes: At state for the fifth straight year and the 18th time in 20 seasons. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Third-highest scoring offense in 3A (56.4 ppg). … 2-3 vs. 3A state qualifiers. Did not play a state qualifier outside the 3A SRV. … Bower, a 6-8, 225-pound center, leads the team in scoring (13.0 ppg) and rebounds (8.8). He’s one of four players averaging seven or more points per game, including Hamann (9.8 ppg, 6.4 rebounds), Capps (7.9 ppg, 5.1 rebounds) and Rodriguez (7.0 ppg). … Won five state titles, the last in 2018. … Played in nine state championship games, including seven in the past 14 seasons.
KIMBERLY BULLDOGS
Record: 16-6
State seed: #5; District 4 champ
Coach: Daren Garey, eighth season
Players to watch: G Jackson Cummins, sr; G Jaxon Bair, sr.; F Gatlin Bair, so.; G Jake Lloyd, sr.
Notes: No. 4 in final state media poll ... Kimberly is the five-time reigning District 4 champ ... Bulldogs won the consolation trophy in 2021, placed second in 2020, took third in 2019 and placed second in 2018 ... Kimberly’s lone state title is from 1952 ... Bulldogs tied with Buhl for the best conference record, but the Indians had the No. 1 at district. Kimberly beat them on their home floor and went undefeated in the tournament ... The Bulldogs boast athleticism and speed ... Jaxon Bair is committed to Arkansas to run track .... Gatlin Bair is garnering Division I football interest.
HOMEDALE TROJANS
Record: 14-9
State seed: #6; District 3 runner-up
Coach: Cam Long, third season
Players to watch: G Jaxon Dines, jr.; G Mason Strong, jr; G Hayden Kincheloe
Notes: At state for the second time in three years. … No. 5 in the final state media poll. … 2-6 vs. 3A state qualifiers. … Dines (15.5 ppg, 2.4 steals), Strong (11.6 ppg) and Kincheloe (8.4 ppg, 7.0 rebounds) give the Trojans three dangerous scoring options. … Hasn’t won a state tournament game since 2014, when it finished second. … Won its only state title in 1969 at the 2A level. … Played in four state championship games.
SUGAR-SALEM DIGGERS
Record: 12-11
State seed: #7; District 6 champ
Coach: Shawn Freeman, ninth season
Players to watch: F Toby Pinnock, sr.; G Branden Cordova, jr.; PG Christian Gordon, jr.
Notes: The Diggers fell in a state play-in game last season. … At state for the fifth time in the last six years. … Diggers were unranked in the final state media poll. … 1-5 vs. 3A state tournament qualifiers. … Won seven state titles (1962, 1973, 1993, 1994, 2017, 2019, 2020) and last reached the finals in 2020. ... Pinnock averages 8.6 points, and Koy Sanderson tops the team at 4.6 rebounds.
BONNERS FERRY BADGERS
Record: 13-8
State seed: #8, District 1-2 champ
Coach: Nathan Williams, second season
Players to watch: G Ridge Willams, jr.; G Braeden Blackmore, jr.; G Ethan Hubbard, sr.; G Asher Williams, fr.
Notes: Unranked in the final state media poll … Went two-and-out at state last year in first trip since 2008. … Ridge Williams scored 17 points and Blackmore 13 as the Badgers upset top-seeded Kellogg at Kellogg to win its first district title since 2007, after losing twice to the Wildcats during Intermountain League play. … Ridge Williams (12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.7 steals), an all-league pick last year, broke his navicular bone in his foot two days before the season started and was out until league play began. Last year, he averaged 21 points and shot 56% from the 3-point line in league. … Hubbard (8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.5 steals) is the defensive stopper. … Asher Williams (16.5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1.5 assists) shot 43% from the 3-point line and 90% from the free-throw line.
… Blackmore (14 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals) was an all-league pick last year. … Lost by 9 and 13 points to 2A state qualifier St. Maries, and lost by 26 at home to 4A state qualifier Moscow in the season opener … Never won a state title or reached the finals. .
The 2A classification has only two 20-game winners in the field and a whole bunch in the 16-18 win category which one would think makes this bracket pretty wide open. The top seed, North Fremont, has been at the top of the polls all season long and their two losses have come to teams that are in this tournament, Firth and West Side, and that alone could make this bracket totally wide open. With that being said, the Huskies will open against the District 4 champ and if they get past that team they’ll eventually have to face one of the two teams that beat them to win it all.
North Fremont has a strong starting lineup that features last year’s Player of their year in Jordan Lenz, who earlier this season notched his 1,000th point of his career. As District 6 champ, they will carry the favorite’s role into this tournament, but don’t be surprised if there are some upsets along the way. In this bracket, it is pretty wide open and the team that plays the best on any given night will be the one that picks up the win. Anybody in here can beat anybody else which makes for the best basketball for sure.
CLASS 2A
NORTH FREMONT HUSKIES
Record: 20-2
State seed: #1; District 6 champ
Coach: Shannon Hill, fourth season
Players to watch: G Jordan Lenz, sr.; G Max Palmer, sr.; F Hank Richardson, sr.
Notes: After two state titles, finished third last season … At state for the fifth straight year after only making the state tournament once before 2018 … No. 1 in the final state media poll … 4-2 vs. 2A state tournament qualifiers and beat one 3A state qualifier twice … Won two state titles (2019, 2020) and last reached the finals in 2020 ... Lenz, the state 2A player of the year last season, could be in line to make it two straight.
WEST SIDE PIRATES
Record: 18-8
State seed: #2; Play-in game winner
Coach: Tyler Brown, 16th season
Players to watch: F Bryler Shurtliff, sr.; G Blaize Brown, sr.; G Ryker Love, sr.
Notes: Fourth straight trip to state for the Pirates. … Runner-up in 2020 before going two-and-out in 2021. … Dropped a pair of two-point decisions to first-round opponent, Bear Lake, in district tournament before advancing to play-in game and winning that. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Hasn’t won two straight since early February. … Won two state titles (1978, 1979).
WEST SIDE PIRATES
Record: 18-8
State seed: #2; Play-in game winner
Coach: Tyler Brown, 16th season
Players to watch: F Bryler Shurtliff, sr.; G Blaize Brown, sr.; G Ryker Love, sr.
Notes: Fourth straight trip to state for the Pirates. … Runner-up in 2020 before going two-and-out in 2021. … Dropped a pair of two-point decisions to first-round opponent, Bear Lake, in district tournament before advancing to play-in game and winning that. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Hasn’t won two straight since early February. … Won two state titles (1978, 1979).
ST. MARIES LUMBERJACKS
Record: 18-3
State seed: #3; District 1-2 champ
Coach: Bryan Chase, eighth season
Players to watch: P Tristan Gentry-Nelson, sr.; G Coleman Ross, sr.; G Greyson Sands, jr.; F Colby Renner, sr.
Notes: Defending state champ. … No. 4 in the final state media poll. … Only losses this season were to defending 1A Division I state champ Lapwai (twice) and last year’s 2A state runner-up Ambrose. … Beat 2A state qualifier West Side at a tournament at Owyhee, before losing to Ambrose in the championship game. … Gentry-Nelson (14.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.1 steals) hit the go-ahead free throw in last year’s state title game. Ross averages 9.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.2 steals, and Sands averages 8.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals. Renner (8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds) hit the 3-pointer at the buzzer to send last year’s semifinal into overtime. … Won its first state title since 1960 last year, and second overall. … Lumberjacks have been to state every year under Chase, reaching at least the semifinals every year.
MELBA MUSTANGS
Record: 21-2
State seed: #4; District 3 champ
Coach: Spencer Trappett, 4th season
Players to watch: G Joe Reiber, sr.; PG Braden Volkers, jr.; F Cache Beus, so.
Notes: At state for third straight season. … Lost in the consolation final last season. … Reiber leads the Mustangs in scoring with 19.9 points per game, but Beus is averaging a double-double with 10.2 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. … Volkers averages 12.7 points per game. … Won 12 straight games with its last loss coming against Ambrose, whom it has beaten twice since and will face again in the first round of the tournament. … Other loss was against Homedale, a 3A state qualifier. … No. 1 in the final state media poll. … Won its only state title in 2011. … Reached the finals twice (2011, 1999). … Second-best offense in 2A (63.4 ppg).
AMBROSE ARCHERS
Record: 20-4
State seed: #5; District 3 runner-up
Coach: Ken Sugarman, 4th season
Players to watch: PG Johnny Sugarman, sr.; G Hudson Hughes, sr.; G Tyson Hughes, so.
Notes: Defending state runner-up. … Fell short of winning the state title in its first year at 2A last season when a Johnny Sugarman layup in the closing seconds didn’t fall, giving St. Maries a 51-50 win. … Hudson Hughes leads Ambrose with 16.3 points per game, while Johnny Sugarman is averaging 15.2 points per game. … At state for the ninth straight year. … No. 3 in the final state media poll. … Top-scoring team in 2A (65.5 ppg). … Won two state titles (2020, 2016), both at the 1A Division I level.
FIRTH COUGARS
Record: 16-9
State seed: #6; District 6 runner-up
Players to watch: G Austin Jacobsen, sr.; G/F Burton Park, jr; F Travis Hampton, jr; F Kyle Jacobsen, jr; PG Bridger Holley, sr.
Coach: Scott Adams, 16th season.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2017. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Adams has won seven state titles at Firth, tied for the most for any Idaho boys’ basketball coach in history. He returned to the team in 2019-20. … Handed No. 1 seed North Fremont one of its two losses. … Averages 48.9 points per game while giving up 44.6. … Style is based on defense, strong inside play and taking the 3-point shot when available. ... Kyle Jacobsen averages eight points and six rebounds, and Burton Park averages nine points, four rebounds and shoots 81% from the free-throw line. … Won eight state titles, the last in 2016 as part of a three-peat.
BEAR LAKE BEARS
Record: 12-12
State seed: #7, District 5 champ
Coach: Brandon Carlsen, 14th season
Players to watch: G Brady Shaul, jr.; G Tyler Beresford, jr.; G Bryson Crane, so.
Notes: Bears are making their fifth trip to state in the last six years. … In that stretch, they’ve captured four trophies, including back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018. … Have won eight of its last nine, including back-to-back wins over West Side to win the district tournament. … Have not allowed more than 40 points in a win since mid-January. … Unranked in the final state media poll.
VALLEY VIKINGS
Record: 16-7
State seed: #8; District 4 champ
Coach: Brian Hardy, 10th season
Players to watch: SG Jesus Hernandez, sr.; G Jadon Johnson, sr.; PG Kyle Christensen, jr.
Notes: Valley entered the Canyon Conference district tournament as the lowest seed but managed to triumph over Wendell and Declo to claim the district title. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … At state for the first time since 2019. … Valley has only played in two state championship games, the first in 1990 when they were defeated by Ririe 64-50, and the second in 2001 when they claimed their only state title for boys basketball.