POCATELLO – As the cross country season progressed, it became more and more clear that the Snake River Panthers, both the boys’ and girls’ teams, were head and shoulders above the competition that they would see at the district tournament.
The biggest concern that head coach Mike Kirkham may have had was that there would be a letdown, a misstep and one of his runners might not perform to expectations.
Kirkham needn’t have worried, his charges came through with flying colors as both the boys and the girls swept the top places on their way to perfect scores.
In fact, the domination was so complete, the Panther boys swept the top nine places in the race, the only spot in the top 10 not taken by a Panther runner was 10th place, which belonged to freshman Andrew Thompson of American Falls.
For the girls, it was almost the same domination as the Lady Panthers took the first eight places and the only spot in the top 13 was the ninth place finish by junior Gisselle Carreon of American Falls.
That is about as dominating as a pair of teams can be in a cross country meet.
Leading the boys was another top performance by senior Lorenzo High, who was able to push for a fast time even though there wasn’t anyone pushing him. High stopped the timer in 16:08.7 and all he could talk about was being able to eclipse the 16-minute barrier next week.
“I just didn’t have anyone to run with today,” High said. “I get the same course again next week and there will be somebody pushing the pace along so I will have something to run at and I think that I can go at least eight seconds faster.”
With runners like this, it is no wonder that the Snake River runners have had such success over the years. No matter what comes out of the woodwork, the Panthers find a way to win.
Such was the case with the girls’ team again this year, as Kierra Jensen has moved to the top of the list of Lady Panther runners, but she was all out to hold off Rachel Stokes who has found her best stride of late and pressured Jensen throughout the race at districts.
Also in the mix was freshman Kylee Morgan, who has steadily moved up the list of runners for Kirkham this fall and has her sights on being the best runner on the team before she is done. Don’t put anything past this shy young runner who just keeps getting better and leaves it all on the course with each run she makes.
Morgan may not catch the top two Panther runners, but she will make them feel like they were in a race before she is done.
Times for the Panther boys’ team: (top seven runners)
1. Lorenzo High 16:08.7
2. Lincoln High 17:11.6
3. Cade Morgan 18:04.8
4. Brock Goodwin 18:16.8
5. Nathan Adams 18:17.8
6. Cameren Hardy 18:27.8
7. Rylan Anderson 18:35.2
Interesting to note, of the top seven, only Lorenzo High is a senior.
Times for the Panther girls’ team” (top seven runners)
1. Kierra Jensen 21:08.4
2. Rachel Stokes 21:15.6
3. Kylee Morgan 21:33.8
4. Morgan Sensenbach 22:41.5
5. Emma Perkes 22:45.6
6. Aubrie Reed 23:43.0
7. Alivia Reed 23:48.3
Also interesting to note, of the top seven, only Rachel Stokes is a senior.