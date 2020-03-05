MERIDIAN – The game of basketball is tough enough, but when the opponent is six inches taller at every position and you don’t seem to get a call to go your way on top of it, it can be near impossible to win a game, especially when you are playing at the state tournament.
That is what the Snake River Panthers ran into in their opening round game against Fruitland on Thursday afternoon.
The Panthers were in the game for the better part of the first 20 minutes, but alas, the game lasts 32 minutes.
The Panthers had cut a 14-point halftime lead to seven points in the third quarter and had stolen the ball, and when the ball got loose amid the bodies scattered all over the floor, it ended up in the hands of Hyrum Lindsey of Fruitland, who hit one of his three three-pointers and suddenly it was a 10-point game and the Grizzlies were on their way to a 71-59 win over the Panthers and a spot in the semifinals of the 3A state tournament.
The game began well for Snake River and coach Bob Coombs probably couldn’t have drawn things up any better. The Panthers got on the board early and their defense was working against the taller Grizzlies.
The game was nip and tuck for the first six minutes when Fruitland got a big three and followed it up with a layup and suddenly had a five-point lead that they would carry into the second period at 18-13.
The Panthers came out strong to start the second quarter with an old fashioned three-point play plus another free throw minutes later by Treyton Young and the Snake River quintet had closed to within one point at 17-18, but it was all Fruitland for the rest of the period.
By the midpoint of the third period, fouls were mounting against the Panthers and they soon had two players on the bench with four fouls and two others with three fouls. The Grizzlies had a decided advantage in the foul department throughout the game.
By the time the third period had ended, the Grizzlies had built an 11-point lead at 47-36 and the Panthers were in deep foul trouble.
The Panthers made several nice runs in the fourth period behind the play of Noah Watt, who would lead the Panthers with 21 points, but the Grizzlies answered the call each time, whether it was Hyrum Lindsey with a big shot or reserve Nolan Bower who seemed to grab every loose offensive rebound and put it back in the basket. The Grizzlies got closer with each passing minute to closing out the game.
Fruitland moves on to the semifinals today where they will meet Kimberly, which defeated Marsh Valley 77-64 Thursday. The Panthers will face the Eagles in a rematch of conference foes at 1:15 p.m. today in a loser-out game.
FRUITLAND 71, SNAKE RIVER 59
Fruitland 18 22 7 24 — 71
Snake River 13 13 10 15 — 59
Fruitland (71) Joe Henggeler 13, Dapri Weatheall 5, Jovani Belttran 2, Hyrum Lindsey 20, Dylon Watson 2, Tate Hartman 3, Nolan Bower 13, Luke Barinaga 13
Snake River (59) Treyton Young 10, Michael Ibarra 10, Noah Watt 21, Cody Anderson 4, Trey Poulter 10, Bridger Wray 4