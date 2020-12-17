Panthers escape Sugar City with win over Diggers

SUGAR CITY – In a game that will carry bragging rights into the new year, the visiting Snake River Panthers used a pair of late free throws from Mitch Lindsay to carry them to a two-point win over the host Sugar-Salem Diggers 41-39.
The game, which went back and forth throughout the 32-minute contest, saw the two teams exchange the lead several times during the contest.
The Panthers were the first to seize a lead in the opening quarter. They used their good defense and shooting to capture the opening period by the score of 9-5.
That lead quickly evaporated as the teams entered the second period as the Diggers began to find the range on their shots and by halftime, the two teams were tied at 16.
Both teams know how to play defense and that was obvious throughout the contest as the play was tight and fierce throughout. Both teams pride themselves on their ability to slow the other team down and to get offensive opportunities off of the defensive end.
Those fast break opportunities are what carried both teams throughout the contest as first one team and then the other would push for the lead, but neither team was able to put any distance between themselves and their opponent.
As the pair of high quality, high intensity teams moved to the fourth and final quarter, they found themselves tied at 26 and the game wide open for whoever wanted to seize the win from the other.
It ended up in Snake River’s hands at the end, Lindsay was the player who wanted the ball in his hands, and when he got it, he drew the foul from the Diggers and calmly stepped to the line and sank a pair of free tosses to seal the win for the Panthers.
The Panthers showed very balanced scoring in the contest, as no one on Snake River’s team got into double figures, but three players, Lindsay, Noah Watt and Trey Poulter came within a bucket of reaching double figures as Lindsay had 9, Watt and Poulter each had 8 as they moved the ball around.
The Panthers will be in action next when they travel to Kimberly for a Thursday night contest with the Bulldogs with a scheduled tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
SNAKE RIVER 41, SUGAR SALEM 39
Snake River 9 7 10 15 — 41
Sugar-Salem 5 11 10 13 — 39
SNAKE RIVER — Luke Higginson 5, Noah Watt 8, Mitch Lindsay 9, Cole Gilbert 3, Keegan McCraw 4, Chandler Coombs 4, Trey Poulter 8.
SUGAR-SALEM — Crew Clark 10, Braiden Shawcroft 2, Kyzon Garner 9, Porter Holt 3, Ryken Clay 11, Ryan Harris 4.