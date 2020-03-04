THOMAS – The Snake River Panthers have drawn the top half of the bracket this year as they make their annual trek to Meridian High School for the 3A state boys’ basketball tournament.
In this year’s draw, they had drawn Fruitland as their opponent, a team that carries a 22-2 record into the tournament, but surprisingly isn’t the top-seeded team from their own district, having been upset by Homedale 61-60 in the finals of that tournament. Homedale got the top nod and they only have a record of 11-12 on the year and they have an easy draw in the tourney, facing a Filer team that is 10-14 on the season.
Also in the bottom half of the bracket is Kellogg from up north with a 16-6 record and of course the Panthers’ old nemesis in Sugar-Salem who has a record of 16-6 and who beat the Panthers twice during the regular season.
Should the Panthers get by Fruitland in the opening round today, they will face the winner between Kimberly and their 21-1 record and conference foe Marsh Valley with their 16-10 record on the year, but who has been beaten by Snake River three of the four times they have met this season.
The bottom half of the bracket has Kellogg (16-6) facing Sugar-Salem (17-5) at 6 p.m. tonight and then upset winner of the District 3 tournament in Homedale (11-12) against Filer (10-14). It is not often that you see two teams with sub-.500 records face each other in the state tournament, but it has been that kind of year. It would appear that the winner between Kellogg and Sugar-Salem should have a clear shot at the finals on Saturday, but stranger things have happened at state and could once again this year.
Some would argue that Snake River has the toughest draw in the tournament in Fruitland, but when you look closer, just who has Fruitland beaten this year, and who do they have playing for them size-wise?
I don’t want to take anything away from Fruitland because it is tough to win 22 games in a single season, no matter who you are. However, six of those wins came against Weiser, Payette, and Parma, not exactly the toughest schools around.
They also took a pair of wins from Ontario, Ore., and Baker City, Ore., so you could say that nearly half of their 22 wins came against less than stellar programs. Then you throw in the fact that their best player suffered a torn ACL late in the season and you can see that Snake River has a legitimate shot at the perceived upset against the Grizzlies.
The only bad thing that I can see is that in 10 previous meetings with Fruitland, Snake River is 2-8 and that weighs heavily on my mind. I am a fan of Snake River coach Bob Coombs, and therefore I am siding with the Panthers in this one because I know that down the stretch, the Panthers have played some of their best basketball, which is just how Coombs likes it and the Panthers will not back down from the Grizzlies.
In the other afternoon tournament opener, with Kimberly facing Marsh Valley, you have to give the Eagles some credit for playing their way into the tournament. First, they had to beat Teton from District 6, and then dispose of Timberlake. With three tough games last week, they lost to Snake River, beat Teton and Timberlake and had to play all three on the road. Kimberly, on the other hand, played a tougher regular season schedule than did Marsh Valley. You won’t find any Aberdeens or Wendells on Kimberly’s schedule, but you will find a slew of 4A schools, like Jerome, Mountain Home, Wood River, and Canyon Ridge, and although they split with Canyon Ridge, they took care of all the others, which helps their resume immensely.
Depending on how Fruitland fares, with their injury situation, it is only fair to think that Kimberly is likely the team to beat in the whole bracket and they seem to have a lot going for them as they can score, play defense, and definitely know how to win.
With the logjam in the bottom half of the bracket, it is anybody’s guess as to who will come out of that mess and gain the finals, but the edge today seems to be with Kimberly in the top half to gain the finals and likely be the favorite to win it all on Saturday afternoon at the Ford Center in Nampa.
Snake River has a chance, but they will have to rely on their defense and some timely three-point shooting from their shooters to get there. If they should make the finals, then it is anybody’s guess as to who will win and that is what makes March such a great time for basketball!
In the second round, the Panthers would have to figure out a way to beat Kimberly after losing both of their games with the Bulldogs during the regular season.