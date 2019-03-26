THOMAS — The Snake River Panthers’ baseball team is young and inexperienced, but they are gritty and have some quality pitching.
The biggest problem facing the Rich Dunn-coached squad is its lack of experience and that lack of baseball IQ will cost them a few games during this season as they improve their knowledge of the game and what to do in certain situations.
Tuesday was a classic case of what can happen to a young squad that is trying hard to pick up wins, but seems to make unforced errors when you least need them to show up, as Sugar-Salem pulled out a 6-2 win.
“We are better than we have played at times this year, but we are getting better and we can hit and pitch a bit, so that will help,” Dunn said. “We had a couple of chances and we just didn’t make the play that we needed and a lot of that was just not knowing what was expected of ourselves.”
The Panthers spotted the Diggers a pair of runs in the first inning, and then spent the rest of the game trying to get back to even.
There is no quit in these Panthers and that will bode well for the youngsters as the season progresses and the errors — mental and physical — will cease to be a problem as they progress as well.
The Panthers scored a run in the third, but promptly gave one right back in the bottom half of the inning.
The Panthers loaded the bases in the fourth, but left them loaded when they couldn’t get a run across to close the gap.
Then came the ill-fated bottom of the sixth inning. They were on the verge of getting out of the inning without giving up a run when an errant throw allowed the Diggers to extend the inning and get three additional runs across the plate. That 6-1 lead was just too much for the Panthers to overcome.
The Panthers did rally in the top of the seventh, scoring a run, but left the potential tying runs on base as the Digger battled their way out of the jam.
Next up for the Panthers will be a cross-county game on Tuesday when they travel to Firth to take on the Cougars. Snake River will carry a 2-3 record into that contest while the young Firth squad will counter with a 3-2 record. The game will begin at 3:30 p.m.