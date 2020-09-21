TWIN FALLS – The Snake River Panthers, both boys’ and girls’ teams, made the trek to Twin Falls to participate in the Canyon Ridge Classic and test the waters of the field filled with 4A and 5A teams.
This was a calculated move to test Snake River runners against some of the better teams around, including Idaho Falls, Skyline, Twin Falls and others and to also give their young runners, particularly the freshmen runners, a chance to compete in a freshman only meet and see how they rank among fellow freshmen from the area.
The boys’ team was very well placed as they finished in the fifth position team wise against the likes of 5A front runner Idaho Falls and 4A contenders Skyline and Twin Falls, so the effort was good for the Panthers.
For the girls’ team, which has major contributors from the freshman ranks, the team may have finished ninth overall in the meet, but there were no 3A teams that were placed ahead of Snake River and it gave their major contributing freshmen a chance at competing against only freshmen in this meet and they came through with a second place finish behind 4A Jerome and ahead of 5A Idaho Falls and 4A teams from Twin Falls and Skyline.
For the boys, the team was led as usual by Lincoln High, a junior who finished 16th overall, with a solid time of 17:28. The only 3A runner who beat High was an old nemesis in Gooding runner Owen Rogers, a senior, who posted a time of 17:03.9; over a very tough course. With that time, Rogers took over the overall best time in the state for 3A runners.
Following is a list of the teams who competed in the boys’ division in the Canyon Ridge Classic Varsity Meet:
1. Idaho Falls 25
2. Skyline 130
3. Twin Falls 133
4. Mountain Home 134
5. Snake River 137
6. Thunder Ridge 137
7. Canyon Ridge 168
8. Jerome 186
9. Liberty Charter 195
10. Burley 249
11. Hillcrest 259
12. Oakley 325
The Snake River runners who competed in the varsity meet were:
1. Lincoln High, junior 17:28.0
2. Keegan McCraw, junior 17:52.7
3. Brock Goodwin, senior 18:26.3
4. Rylan Anderson, junior 18:31.6
5. Cade Morgan, senior 18:37.4
6. Nathan Adams, junior 19:09.6
7. Noah Jones, sophomore 20:55.2
Following is the list of teams who competed in the girls’ division:
1. Skyine 40
2. Idaho Falls 47
3. Thunder Ridge 92
4. Twin Falls 117
5. Mountain Home 139
6. Burley 174
7. Oakley 182
8. Jerome 184
9. Snake River 198
10. Canyon Ridge 236
The varsity runners were led by:
25. Kierra Jensen, senior 22:05.7
31. Morgan Sensenbach, senior 22:31.6
35. Kylee Morgan, sophomore 22:49.6
55. Aliza Haroldson, sophomore 24:37.9
63. Emma Perkes, sophomore 25:26.2
The freshmen only girls’ teams finished in the following manner:
1. Jerome 35
2. Snake River 58
3. Idaho Falls 77
4. Skyline 77
5. Twin Falls 98
The Snake River freshmen were led by the following runners:
5. overall Hailey Raymond 21:53.5
6. overall Allister Dillow 22:24.5
11. overall Camdyn Dunn 23:36.1
23. overall Hailey Nash 25:23.9
46. overall Lexee Hale 33:06.3