POCATELLO — The Snake River Panthers, on a tear as the team attempted to erase the memory of an un-Panther-like season a year ago, were dead set on an upset against top-ranked 3A Sugar-Salem Diggers Saturday in the 3A state football semifinals at Holt Arena.
The Diggers, a team that has averaged nearly 50 points per game this season also had a top defense in the state, started the season with five shutouts in their first six games. The game was not going to be easy for the Panthers.
“When we looked at the films, we were amazed at how big and fast and strong they were,” Panther coach Jeb Harrison said. “It was like looking at a 5A school. I have seen Highland Rams schools that weren’t as big as Sugar-Salem is.”
The Panthers, to their credit, played the Diggers toe-to-toe and play-for-play for the first quarter and were only behind 7-0 and were in the game.
That was when the Diggers went on a bit of a roll. They scored touchdowns on consecutive series, the second which came after a Panther miscue and led 21-7 with only a few minutes left until halftime.
The Panthers had another miscue with only seconds left in the half and the Diggers were fortunate enough to get one more shot at a score and they were successful on a field goal, to send the teams to the intermission with Sugar-Salem ahead 24-7.
The second half found the Panthers re-energized and pumped up and they were able to stuff the Diggers on their opening possession. The Panthers tried to mount an offensive charge and that started the two teams going back and forth for the entire period.
Towards the end of the quarter, the Diggers got another field goal and led 27-7.
The fourth quarter was all Sugar-Salem and as the Panther defense tired from being on the field for so many minutes, the score began to mount against them.
Before you knew it, it had ballooned to 52-14, with the lone score for the Panthers coming on a short run by star running back Treyton Young.
“I am so proud of the effort of these young men today,” Harrison said. “They stood toe-to-toe with a bigger, stronger and faster team and never backed down. They had not given up an interception all season long and we got one and even though they called the touchdown back, we returned it for a score. That shows you the heart of our team.”
There were a few bright spots for the Panthers as they were able to show how far they have come since this date a year ago. They also have laid the groundwork for next year and the years to follow as they will have seven starters returning on defense and a host of skill players, including quarterbacks Cole Gilbert and Mitch Lindsay and others returning on offense.
This will be a team that will have talent and ability on both sides of the ball and there is much to look forward to. One loss that will be felt will be the leadership and talent of all-state running back Treyton Young who will graduate this spring.
For the Panthers, it is on to basketball, while for the Diggers it will be a date in Holt Arena against Homedale for the 3A championship next Saturday at 3 p.m.