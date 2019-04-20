RIVERSIDE – There is no question that Marsh Valley and Snake River are huge rivals. In fact, it could be said that both teams would like to beat the other more than any other school around.
So when it comes time to face off against each other at the end of a regular season and it is the other team’s senior night, there is a little extra on the line for the visiting team.
That was the case when Marsh Valley came calling on Friday at the Panthers’ home field. Not only was control of the South East Conference standings on the line, it was Snake River’s senior night for softball, and they prevailed 15-0.
There was a bit of tension in the air and a good-sized crowd made the trip from Arimo to Riverside to watch the game.
Snake River’s coach Kay Martin sent out senior Anna Larsen to handle the pitching chores for the afternoon and he couldn’t have made a better choice.
Larsen may have only struck out three Eagles in her four innings in the circle, but she controlled the game, allowing only two hits, and the defense and offense of the Panthers did the rest.
The offense was as good as it has been all season long, rapping out 10 hits in the four-inning game, and the defense, was as good as it has been all season long as well. There was a single error in the game for Snake River and it could just as easily have been called a hit.
Offensively, senior Abby Tew led the way as she has for most of the season,with three hits and four runs batted in. Emma Warren also had three hits, and Anna Larsen made her presence felt with a pair of hits and two runs batted in herself.
It was in the circle that Larsen really stood out Friday afternoon. She didn’t face all that many batters, but those that she did face were seeing first pitch strikes for the most part. That she was in control was something that the Panthers have come to expect when she strides out to the pitcher’s rubber from the start of every game she pitches. She is the ace of the staff and everyone else knows it and it lends to the defensive confidence that is shown from pitch one.
“Anna is one of our leaders and she can be dominating at times,” Martin said. “She contributes in so many ways and this was a very good win for us over a tough opponent.”
The Panthers move their season record to 10-5, but more importantly they are 2-0 in conference play where the best record in conference earns the top seed in the upcoming district tournament and the ability to host the tournament.
Next up for the Panthers will be a road game against American Falls on Wednesday with a 4 p.m. first pitch. The rematch against Marsh Valley in Arimo will be on Tuesday, April 30, again with a 4 p.m. first pitch.