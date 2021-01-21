Despite suffering their first loss of the season on Wednesday night, the Snake River Panthers retained their status as a unanimous selection as the top team in 3A boys’ basketball. The Panthers fell to South Fremont, the number four team in the poll, in double overtime.

Class 5A leader remains Meridian with a 6-0 record.

Class 4A leader is now Pocatello with an 11-2 record

Class 2A leader is unbeaten North Fremont, but they did not receive all the first place votes as St. Maries, also unbeaten, stole one first place vote away.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Meridian (7)6-0 47 1

2. Madison (3) 12-2 43 2

3. Thunder Ridge 11-2 30 4

t-4. Rigby 9-3 13 3

t-4. Lake City 9-4 13 —

Others receiving votes: Post Falls 3, Rocky Mountain 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Pocatello (5) 11-2 38 4

2. Middleton (2) 9-3 28 1

3. Jerome (1) 12-1 24 5

4. Century (1) 9-3 21 2

5. Hillcrest (1) 10-4 19 3

Others receiving votes: Columbia 9, Bishop Kelly 7, Lakeland 4.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Snake River (10) 12-1 50 1

2. Marsh Valley 12-3 34 3

3. Teton 9-3 32 2

4. South Fremont 9-5 18 4

5. Fruitland 7-6 9 5

Others receiving votes: Priest River 7.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (9) 12-0 49 1

2. St. Maries (1) 10-0 38 2

3. West Side 9-1 25 4

4. Ambrose 11-1 22 3

5. Valley 12-1 7 —

Others receiving votes: Melba 5, Nampa Christian 4.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (7) 9-3 46 1

2. Oakley (3) 11-1 41 2

3. Lakeside 9-1 33 3

4. Prairie 8-3 11 5

5. Victory Charter 12-3 9 —

Others receiving votes: Kamiah 7, Riverstone 3.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Garden Valley (10) 12-1 50 1

2. Watersprings 13-2 33 2

3. North Gem 13-2 24 4

4. Dietrich 9-3 23 3

5. Rockland 12-4 12 5

Others receiving votes: Deary 6, Camas County 1, Mackay 1.

Voters:

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune

Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Dylan Carder, KIFI

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Allan Steele, Post Register