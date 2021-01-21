Despite suffering their first loss of the season on Wednesday night, the Snake River Panthers retained their status as a unanimous selection as the top team in 3A boys’ basketball. The Panthers fell to South Fremont, the number four team in the poll, in double overtime.
Class 5A leader remains Meridian with a 6-0 record.
Class 4A leader is now Pocatello with an 11-2 record
Class 2A leader is unbeaten North Fremont, but they did not receive all the first place votes as St. Maries, also unbeaten, stole one first place vote away.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Meridian (7)6-0 47 1
2. Madison (3) 12-2 43 2
3. Thunder Ridge 11-2 30 4
t-4. Rigby 9-3 13 3
t-4. Lake City 9-4 13 —
Others receiving votes: Post Falls 3, Rocky Mountain 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Pocatello (5) 11-2 38 4
2. Middleton (2) 9-3 28 1
3. Jerome (1) 12-1 24 5
4. Century (1) 9-3 21 2
5. Hillcrest (1) 10-4 19 3
Others receiving votes: Columbia 9, Bishop Kelly 7, Lakeland 4.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Snake River (10) 12-1 50 1
2. Marsh Valley 12-3 34 3
3. Teton 9-3 32 2
4. South Fremont 9-5 18 4
5. Fruitland 7-6 9 5
Others receiving votes: Priest River 7.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (9) 12-0 49 1
2. St. Maries (1) 10-0 38 2
3. West Side 9-1 25 4
4. Ambrose 11-1 22 3
5. Valley 12-1 7 —
Others receiving votes: Melba 5, Nampa Christian 4.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (7) 9-3 46 1
2. Oakley (3) 11-1 41 2
3. Lakeside 9-1 33 3
4. Prairie 8-3 11 5
5. Victory Charter 12-3 9 —
Others receiving votes: Kamiah 7, Riverstone 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Garden Valley (10) 12-1 50 1
2. Watersprings 13-2 33 2
3. North Gem 13-2 24 4
4. Dietrich 9-3 23 3
5. Rockland 12-4 12 5
Others receiving votes: Deary 6, Camas County 1, Mackay 1.
Voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune
Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Dylan Carder, KIFI
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Allan Steele, Post Register