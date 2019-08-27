THOMAS – The Snake River High School Panthers football team has a very rich tradition of winning. They have won 10 State titles, including five straight between 1998 and 2002.
They routinely win their conference (South East Idaho Conference) and are almost a guarantee to make the state playoffs year after year.
That is why, when they posted a 2-6 record in 2018 and didn’t make the playoffs, many people were shocked, even though they did enough to make a case that they should have been added as wild-card entry.
Their two wins were against Preston and Teton, Teton getting into the play offs despite the Panthers beating the Redskins decidedly. Somehow, that just didn’t make a lot of sense to Panthers fans.
That was then and this is now. The Panthers have a lot to be thankful for in the number of experienced quality players that will be returning for 2019.
Sure, they will miss Anthony T. Harrison, an All-State selection on both offense and defense and All Conference running back Gunnar Ramsdell, but they should have plenty of players coming into the program to offset some of the loss. And you always hope that the returning starters and especially those who earned honors a year ago will step up another notch and help to make up for the loss.
The Panthers return a host of talented players, starting with senior Treyton Young, who was first team All-State as a sophomore and All-State a year ago as a defensive back. They also have a returning quarterback in junior Mitch Lindsay, who earned All Conference honors a year ago and that gives them a step up for the offensive backfield.
“We return a lot of key personnel, those who gained a lot of experience a year ago,” Head Coach Jeb Harrison said. “We will miss Gunnar Ramsdell and of course our two way All State player in Anthony T. Harrison, but we like who we have coming back and we will be competitive.”
Add to that three returning Offensive Linemen, two of which played both ways in Ty Belnap, Taylor Scott and Cooper Polatis and you have the makings of a pretty strong offense all the way around.
Wide receiver Trey Poulter and you can see why the Panthers are excited about the offense and their ability to put points on the board.
The defense a year ago was the Panthers Achilles heel and it could be again this year. They will have to be able to stop teams and get the offense the ball in good position to be able to score points easily. There could be some games that are shoot-outs, but that is what keeps fans interested and staying to the very end of the ball game.
“We open with Kimberly and we know they will be tough,” Harrison said. “They have a four year starter at running back who was All-State as a freshman and they have a good quarterback who plays both way and a fast wide receiver. They lost a lot to graduation, but those three players make them tough.”
The schedule this year is favorable for a winning season and with the addition of former Shelley High School Head Coach in Jake Monahan, who strengthens an already strong coaching staff, Head Coach Jeb Harrison should have things his way this season.
The opener is on Friday, August 30 at home against Kimberly.
Look for the Panthers to win their conference and advance into the state playoffs, possibly as one of the teams to beat come November.
■ Friday, August 30, Kimberly 7 pm Snake River
■ Friday, September 6, West Side 7 pm Snake River
■ Friday, September 13, Firth 7 pm Snake River
■ Friday, September 20, Gooding 7 pm Gooding
■ Friday, September 27, South Fremont 7 pm South Fremont
■ Friday, October 4, Teton 7 pm Teton
■ Friday, October 11, Marsh Valley 7 pm Marsh Valley
■ Friday, October 18, American Falls 7 pm Snake River
■ Friday, October 25, Preston 7 pm Snake River