THOMAS – Anytime that a team returns a quarterback from the previous year, there is talk of a championship contender. That just shows you how important that position is to a football team.
That is what the Snake River Panthers have for 2019, a returning quarterback to go along with a lot of experience gained from a non Snake River kind of season.
The Panthers missed the state football playoffs and they were not happy about it, not happy at all.
“I think that it was along winter for a lot of us, especially those of us who had to sit on the sidelines while others were playing football,” Mitch Lindsay said. “I know that I wasn’t ready for the season to end and we fully expected to be playing for the state title.”
When you have the kind of tradition that the Panthers have at Snake River, you just naturally want to be looking to add to the ten state championships that have been won over the years.
“We have a lot of skill players who got their experience a year ago and we want to add to the blue trophies in the trophy case,” Lindsay said. “It is important to us to at least have a chance to be part of the tradition at Snake River.”
With that kind of attitude and a lot of returning players, you can bet that the Panthers will be part of the playoffs this season. They and their fans will settle for nothing less.