Sophomore Mitch Lindsay, who led the Snake River Panthers down the stretch and into the state playoffs, has been named Honorable Mention to the 3A Idaho State Basketball Tournament All tournament team.
Lindsay, who was one of the top scores for the Panthers this season joins a group of players, dominated by the top two teams in the 3A Classification, Sugar-Salem and Fruitland.
3A Boys Basketball All-Tournament Teams
MVP
Kyler Handy, Sugar-Salem
9.0 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.0 BPG, 1.3 SPG, 70.6% FG
1st Team
Cole Eiguren, Fruitland
Jake O'Neil, Fruitland
Tanner Harris, Sugar-Salem
Dawson Cummins, Kimberly
Gerohm Rihari, Sugar-Salem
2nd Team
Graden Nearing, Kellogg
Braxton Hammond, Kimberly
Drake Stampfli, Fruitland
Braydon Jensen, Parma
Jared Nielsen, Parma
Honorable Mention
Mitch Lindsay, Snake River
Chase Gardom, Timberlake
Jacob McNabb, Marsh Valley
Brennan Atkins, Kellogg
Raiden Rickets, Kellogg
Defensive Player of the Tournament
Payton Campbell, Marsh Valley
6th Man Award
Brant Etherington, Kimberly