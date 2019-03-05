Mitch Lindsay
Mitch Lindsay dribbles to his right in a regular season game against Marsh Valley.

 FRED DAVIS/FDAVIS@BCCHRON.COM

Sophomore Mitch Lindsay, who led the Snake River Panthers down the stretch and into the state playoffs, has been named Honorable Mention to the 3A Idaho State Basketball Tournament All tournament team.

Lindsay, who was one of the top scores for the Panthers this season joins a group of players, dominated by the top two teams in the 3A Classification, Sugar-Salem and Fruitland.

3A Boys Basketball All-Tournament Teams

MVP

Kyler Handy, Sugar-Salem 

9.0 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.0 BPG, 1.3 SPG, 70.6% FG

1st Team

Cole Eiguren, Fruitland

Jake O'Neil, Fruitland

Tanner Harris, Sugar-Salem

Dawson Cummins, Kimberly

Gerohm Rihari, Sugar-Salem

2nd Team

Graden Nearing, Kellogg

Braxton Hammond, Kimberly

Drake Stampfli, Fruitland

Braydon Jensen, Parma

Jared Nielsen, Parma

Honorable Mention

Mitch Lindsay, Snake River

Chase Gardom, Timberlake

Jacob McNabb, Marsh Valley

Brennan Atkins, Kellogg

Raiden Rickets, Kellogg

Defensive Player of the Tournament

Payton Campbell, Marsh Valley

6th Man Award

Brant Etherington, Kimberly

