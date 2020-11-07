KIMBERLY – It was a playoff game and a lot was on the line for both the Snake River Panthers and the Kimberly Bulldogs Thursday. It was totally relevant to the game as it transpired from the very beginning of the contest.
The teams went at each other like heavyweight boxers from the first bell to the final buzzer on the scoreboard, it was hard to tell what was coming next.
The first period went back and forth, with each team trying to find a weakness in the other as the offenses tried running plays and then passing plays and it was Snake River who would be the team that would strike first.
With 4:42 left in the second period, the Panthers got on the scoreboard with a 3 yard run from Jace Mortensen and with the point after touchdown good, they would lead by the score of 7-0. That lead would not last long. Exactly 17 seconds is how long it took the Bulldogs to answer back following a “pooch” kickoff gave them the ball on their own 48 yard line.
That was when the Bulldogs ran the old hook and ladder, where quarterback Heath Owens threw the ball to freshman sensation Gatlin Bair who executed a perfect lateral to streaking running back Race Widmier and it all added up to a 52-yard pass and run play that, with the extra point, tied the game up at 7 points apiece.
On the very next play from scrimmage, the Panthers would hand the ball right back to the Bulldogs on a fumble and Kimberly took over on the Panthers’ 24 yard line.
Several plays later, Bulldog quarterback Heath Owens would take it in for the score on a one yard plunge and with the point after good, the Bulldogs were up 14-7. The whole three touchdown sequence took less than 2 minutes and the teams would soon head to the locker rooms for halftime.
The two teams would trade possessions at the start of the third period before Snake River would get things going their way.
With 5:04 remaining, the Panthers got an 18-yard scoring run from Carson Hawker and although the two-point conversion was not good, the Panthers were within one point at 14-13 and momentum was definitely on their side of the field.
The Panthers got the ball right back and they did not take long to find the end zone once again. It was a beautiful pass play from Cole Gilbert to Trey Poulter and just like that, the Panthers were on top of the scoreboard once again. The touchdown came at 1:12 of the third period and once again the Panthers went for a two-point conversion, which failed, but the Panthers had the lead 19-14.
Once again, the Panthers went for a pooch kick, a strategy that eventually would fail them. Giving a quick striking team a short field is not always the best thing to do, and the Bulldogs showed the Panthers exactly why.
It only took Kimberly 2 minutes and 10 seconds to find the end zone again, this time on a two-yard run by quarterback Heath Ownes and with the two-point conversion good, the Bulldogs were once again on top at 22-19. That scoring play came at 11:02 of the fourth quarter.
The two teams exchanged possessions over the next several minutes of the game and then the Panther defense made a great stand, backing the Bulldogs up to where they were forced to punt out of the end zone.
When the Bulldog punter bobbled the ball on the snap, he tried to run out of the end zone and was tackled on his own five yard line, setting the Panthers up with a first and goal and less than two minutes remaining in the contest.
On the very first play from scrimmage, and only 1:40 remaining in regulation, Panther running back Carson Hawker took the ball into the end zone for the go-ahead score and with the extra point, the Panthers had the lead at 26-22, with less than two minutes remaining.
That is where the pooch kick got the Panthers in trouble once again. For the fourth or fifth time, the Panthers kicked off to Kimberly, this time the pooch kick giving the Bulldogs the ball on the Snake River 48 yard line.
The next play saw Owens go to Bair and the result was a 48-yard touchdown where not a soul was able to put a hand on Bair and even though the point after touchdown failed, Kimberly once again was on top of the scoreboard at 28-26, with only 46 seconds left in the contest.
That was the end of the game for all intents and purposes as the Panthers could not muster a threat in those 46 seconds and the game would end with the Bulldogs moving on in the playoffs and the Panthers heading home after a heartbreaking defeat.