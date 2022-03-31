THOMAS – The Snake River Panthers baseball team wrapped up its pre-spring break schedule with a nice 9-0 shutout of Soda Springs on Tuesday afternoon.
The Panthers sent out ace Nate Goodwin to the mound to face the Cardinals and the lefthander responded with a strong performance that included a one-hit shutout, complete with 13 strikeouts and a 2-for-3 performance at the plate as well.
Goodwin mixed his pitches well all afternoon and only threw 88 pitches to notch the complete game victory for the Panthers.
The Panthers need performances like this from Goodwin, who is the leader of the team and when he is on the mound, the team behind him has much more confidence and plays better defensively.
Leading the offense on Tuesday were four Panthers — Easton Gardner, Cayson Fisher, Kooper Keller and Goodwin — who all collected a pair of hits on the day. Gardner was especially effective on the afternoon as he also drove in three runs with his pair of hits.
The win on Tuesday completes a season sweep of Soda Springs.
SODA SPRINGS 000 000 0 — 0 1 6
SNAKE RIVER 120 015 X — 9 10 1
Batting
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .312 38 32 9 10 7
1 Ryker Watt (Sr) .000 5 5 0 0 0
4 Easton Gardner (Jr) .667 4 3 0 2 3
5 Nate Goodwin (Sr) .667 4 3 1 2 2
7 Kyston Secrist (Jr) .500 2 2 1 1 0
8 Cayson Fisher (Sr) .400 5 5 2 2 1
10 Kooper Keller (Sr) .667 4 3 1 2 1
11 Baylor Steidley (So) .000 4 4 0 0 0
12 Rylan Ibarra (Fr) .000 2 1 2 0 0
18 Levi Gillins (So) .000 2 1 1 0 0
19 Talon Cherry (So) .000 2 2 0 0 0
23 Dante Santillan (So) .333 4 3 1 1 0
Pitching — Snake River
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 7 1 0 0 1 13
5 Nate Goodwin (Sr) 7 1 0 0 1 13
# Athlete Name 2B 3B HR BF AB
Team Totals 0 23 21 5
Nate Goodwin (Sr) 7 1 0 23 21
# Athlete Name OBA OBP WP HBP SF SH/B #P
Team Totals .048 .130 0 1 88
5 Nate Goodwin (Sr) .048 .130 0 1 88
MARCH 24 GAME
The Panthers had a modest two-game winning streak heading into a Friday afternoon contest that was expected to be a tight game between one of the better 2A programs in the state.
That didn’t happen, as sophomore Koye Calzada stepped up and took the ball from head coach Rich Dunn and went to the mound.
Calzada worked deliberately, mixing his pitches well and the end result was a five-hit, one-run outing complete with eight strikeouts for the young redhead as he kept the Cardinal hitters off balance all afternoon long.
Calzada had plenty of help from his teammates as they banged out 10 hits on the afternoon, including a two-run homer off the bat of senior Nate Goodwin to get the game started. The Panthers added another two runs in the second and three more in the third, to give Calzada plenty of run support on the afternoon.
Goodwin, Justin Wray and Kooper Keller all had two hits on the afternoon and Goodwin and Cayson Fisher each had two runs batted in as the Panthers cruised to their third win in a row on a beautiful afternoon for baseball.
The Panthers will take the rest of spring break off, before returning to action with a road game against Teton on April 6, and a doubleheader against Kimberly on April 9.
SODA SPRINGS 000 010 1 — 2 6 2
SNAKE RIVER 223 011 x — 9 10 3
Batting – Soda Springs
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .222 31 27 2 6 0
1 Stoney Frick .000 3 2 1 0 0
2 Kyler Peterson .667 4 3 0 2 0
3 Trey Stephens .000 3 2 0 0 0
6 Kyen Kirby .000 3 3 0 0 0
10 Tugg Kapp .000 4 4 0 0 0
11 Keyton Reddish .333 3 3 0 1 0
14 Payden Lish .333 4 3 0 1 0
20 Carson Hobbs .250 4 4 0 1 0
28 Will Mccullough .333 3 3 1 1 0
Batting – Snake River
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .385 35 26 9 10 7
1 Ryker Watt (Sr) .000 4 2 1 0 0
2 Justin Wray (Fr) .500 4 4 1 2 0
4 Easton Gardner (Jr) .000 4 2 0 0 1
5 Nate Goodwin (Sr) .667 4 3 2 2 2
7 Kyston Secrist (Jr) .500 3 2 1 1 1
8 Cayson Fisher (Sr) .500 4 2 0 1 2
10 Kooper Keller (Sr) .500 4 4 1 2 1
11 Baylor Steidley (So) .250 4 4 1 1 0
23 Dante Santillan (So) .333 4 3 2 1 0
Pitching – Soda Springs
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 10.50 0 0 1 0
14 Payden Lish 4.67 0 0 1 0
20 Carson Hobbs 16.33 0 1 1 1 0
Pitching – Snake River
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 0.00 1 0 1 0
18 Levi Gillins(So) 0.00 0 0 1 0
#8 Koye Calzada (So) 0.00 1 0 1 1 0
Stats provided by Game Changer