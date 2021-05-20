FRUITLAND – You always know that when you go to the state baseball championships, the other teams that are there are there for a reason. They all can hit, pitch and play defense, or at least you think that they will be able to.
In the first round game of the 3A state tournament between Bonners Ferry and Snake River, things got very wild in a hurry, despite the two teams appearing to have strong pitching staffs and tough defense.
The defense stood up to the test, although both teams were guilty of two miscues in the field, it was the pitching that might have surprised people, especially when they saw the final score of 14-13 in favor of the Panthers.
The Panthers got to state via a pair of play-in games in which their two aces, Nate Goodwin and Payton Brooks, each had a stellar performance that carried the team to the wins.
On Thursday, neither of the pitching stars of the playoffs were selected to toe the rubber to start the game. Coach Rich Dunn sent out Ryker Watt to start the game, and he performed rather well for a surprise starter. Dunn is known for his craftiness and the surprise definitely worked in some ways as now the Panthers are set up with their two best starters able to start games two and three in the tournament and that could be in his favor the next couple of days.
Dunn’s decision looked iffy in the first inning, as Watt got a pair of Bonners Ferry runners on base when Trey Bateman came to the plate. With one swing of the bat, Bateman sent the ball over the outfield fence and just like that, Bonners Ferry had the early lead at 3-0 and Snake River hadn’t even seen a pitch yet.
Their turn was coming and they took advantage of it as they would retaliate with a run of their own in the bottom of the first, adding another pair of runs in the bottom of the second and just like that, the game was all even once again, tied at 3.
Bonners Ferry came back in the top of the third with another pair of runs, this time given up by Panther pitcher Cash Jensen, who only lasted a third of an inning on the mound. Dunn was forced to go to one of his aces in Payton Brooks, who stopped the bleeding, but in 3 1/3 innings did not give up an earned run and was only required to throw 50 pitches and will have plenty in the tank come Saturday when he will be needed again.
In the meantime, the bats for Snake River came alive in a big way. They would strike for a nine spot in the bottom of the fourth inning and just like that, the Panthers would take a 12-5 lead. Two more runs would follow in the bottom of the fifth inning and the lead was pushed to a 14-5 advantage, a whopping nine-run cushion.
The Badgers showed that their mascot was very appropriately named as they struck for four runs, cutting the lead to 14-9 and they were fired up. They shut the Panthers’ offense down and were right back at the plate for the top of the seventh and they showed they were not going to go away quietly. They scored a run, then two more and finally another for their second inning in a row of putting up four runs, but time was running out on them and they had no idea.
In came the Panthers’ other ace, Nate Goodwin and while he only threw seven pitches, it was the seven that mattered most in this game as he used those seven pitchers to strike out the only batter he faced to end the game with two runners on base and send the Panthers on to the second round of the tournament, with hopes of a championship still firmly in their minds and within their reach.
The job won’t be easy as they will have to face the host Fruitland Grizzlies on their own field at 4 p.m. on Friday with a berth in the finals waiting the winner.
BONNERS FERRY 302 004 4 — 13 12 2
SNAKE RIVER 120 920 X — 14 9 2
Bonners Ferry
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Bo Bateman 4 3 2 2 0 0
Teigan Banning 4 2 2 3 1 1
Blake Rice 4 1 3 1 1 1
Trey Bateman 4 1 1 3 1 1
Porter Schulte 3 0 0 1 0 2
Wilson Newell 4 2 2 1 0 0
David Hammons 4 1 1 0 0 0
Elijah Dahl 2 0 0 0 0 1
Travis Peterson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Spencer Eby 3 2 1 1 1 2
Nick Eastman — — — — — -
Henry Willis — — — — — -
Totals 33 13 12 12 4 9
Batting 2B: Teigan Banning, Bo Bateman 2
HR: Trey Bateman
TB: Teigan Banning 3, Bo Bateman 4, Trey Bateman 4, Spencer Eby, David Hammons, Wilson Newell 2, Blake Rice 3
RBI: Teigan Banning 3, Bo Bateman 2, Trey Bateman 3, Spencer Eby, Wilson Newell, Blake Rice, Porter Schulte
ROE: David Hammons, Wilson Newell
FC: Trey Bateman
HBP: Bo Bateman, Travis Peterson, Porter Schulte
GIDP: David Hammons
TotalsTeam QAB: 23 (57.50%)
Teigan Banning 4, Bo Bateman 2, Trey Bateman 4, Elijah Dahl 2, Spencer Eby 4, David Hammons, Blake Rice 3, Porter Schulte 3
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Teigan Banning, Spencer Eby
Snake River
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Payton Brooks 5 3 5 3 0 0
Ryker Watt 4 1 1 2 1 1
Nate Goodwin 3 0 0 1 1 1
Cash Jensen 3 2 2 1 0 1
Easton Gardner 2 2 0 0 1 0
Cayson Fisher 3 1 0 2 1 1
Kooper Keller 4 1 1 4 0 1
Cole Gillins 1 3 0 0 2 0
Danny Wray 0 1 0 0 3 0
Connor Fitzgerald 1 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 26 14 9 13 9 5
Batting 2B: Kooper Keller, Payton Brooks
TB: Kooper Keller 2, Payton Brooks 6, Ryker Watt, Cash Jensen 2
RBI: Nate Goodwin, Cayson Fisher 2, Kooper Keller 4, Payton Brooks 3, Ryker Watt 2, Cash Jensen
SF: Nate Goodwin
ROE: Ryker Watt
HBP: Cole Gillins, Easton Gardner, Cash Jensen
SB: Cole Gillins, Cash Jensen
TotalsTeam QAB: 25 (64.10%)
Cole Gillins 2, Easton Gardner, Nate Goodwin 4, Cayson Fisher 2, Kooper Keller, Payton Brooks 4, Ryker Watt 5, Cash Jensen 3, Danny Wray 3
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Payton Brooks, Ryker Watt
DP: Nate Goodwin, Cayson Fisher, Kooper Keller 2, Ryker Watt
Bonners Ferry
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Teigan Banning 3.1 96 .542 7 11 10 4 7 0
Blake Rice 0.2 23 .435 1 1 1 1 2 0
Spencer Eby 2.0 33 .606 1 2 2 0 0 0
Totals 6.0 152 .539 9 14 13 5 9 0
Pitching L: Teigan Banning
HBP: Teigan Banning, Spencer Eby 2
WP: Teigan Banning, Spencer Eby, Blake Rice 2
Pitches-Strikes: Teigan Banning 96-52, Spencer Eby 33-20, Blake Rice 23-10
Groundouts-Flyouts: Teigan Banning 0-5, Spencer Eby 3-3, Blake Rice 0-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Teigan Banning 14-25, Spencer Eby 3-9, Blake Rice 1-5
Snake River
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Ryker Watt 2.0 45 .689 5 4 4 3 1 1
Cash Jensen 0.1 17 .412 0 2 2 1 2 0
Payton Brooks 3.1 54 .667 4 3 0 4 0 0
Connor Fitzgerald 1.0 26 .462 3 4 4 0 1 0
Nate Goodwin 0.1 7 .571 0 0 0 1 0 0
Totals 7.0 149 .604 12 13 9 9 4 1
PitchingH W — Payton Brooks S – N. Goodwin
BP: Connor Fitzgerald, Payton Brooks, Cash Jensen
WP: Connor Fitzgerald
BK: Connor Fitzgerald, Cash Jensen
Pitches-Strikes: Connor Fitzgerald 26-12, Nate Goodwin 7-4, Payton Brooks 54-36, Ryker Watt 45-31, Cash Jensen 17-7
Groundouts-Flyouts: Connor Fitzgerald 3-0, Nate Goodwin 0-0, Payton Brooks 1-3, Ryker Watt 1-1, Cash Jensen 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Connor Fitzgerald 3-8, Nate Goodwin 0-1, Payton Brooks 10-15, Ryker Watt 7-12, Cash Jensen 3-4
