THOMAS – The Snake River Panthers baseball team got things off and running for the season in a good way with a five-inning, 10-0 shutout of an arch rival in the Sugar-Salem Diggers on Wednesday afternoon.
Throwing a pair of aces at the Diggers, the two hurlers — Payton Brooks and Nate Goodwin — kept the hitters off stride the entire game while the Panthers’ offense controlled things from the batter’s box.
“Our pitchers pounded the strike zone and our batters worked it against them,” Panther coach Rich Dunn said.
The Panther pitchers only allowed two hits in the five-inning contest, while the Snake River hitters banged out 10 hits in scoring their 10 runs in the mercy rule shortened game. The Panthers were able to take advantage of a Digger error and some mental mistakes by Sugar-Salem along the way.
The Panthers scored in every inning except the fourth as they were able to build a 9-0 lead through the first three innings.
Snake River shut out Sugar-Salem for a non-conference win to start the season.
“It was a great way to start the season,” Dunn said. “It is a great day to be a Panther and I couldn’t be prouder of the team for their effort today.”
The Panthers outhit the Diggers 10-2. Snake River (1-0) will host Soda Springs on Wednesday.
SNAKE RIVER 10, SUGAR-SALEM 0 (5 INNINGS)
Sugar-Salem 000 00 — 0 2 1
Snake River 153 01 — 10 10 2
SUGAR-SALEM—Pitchers: Porter Chase 2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Kyzon Garner 1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Traeson Garner 1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: none. SB: T. Garner.
SNAKE RIVER—Pitchers: Payton Brooks 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 1 BB; Nate Goodwin 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Payton Brooks 3-3, Nate Goodwin 2-2, Cole Gillins 2-2. 2B: Siler Serr, Brooks, Kaden Martin. RBI: Siler Seer, Payton Brooks 2, Nate Goodwin, Kaden Martin 2, Bridger Wray, Conner Fitzgerald. SB: Cayson Fisher, Payton Brooks 2, Cole Gillins, Zane Hirning.