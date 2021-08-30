THOMAS – For the first time in his head coaching career at Snake River High School, Jeb Harrison had a team score 50 points in a game. For only the second time in six tries, one of Harrison’s teams won their season-opener.
Both were historic moments for the Snake River Panthers who beat Kimberly Friday night by the final score of 57-40.
That was then and this is now.
On Friday night, Harrison’s Panthers scored on their first eight possessions, every possession of the game if you discount the two plays at the end when they were running out the clock, meaning they have yet been forced to punt the ball or turn the ball over on downs.
The Panthers did it with a crushing and punishing running game that featured senior running back Carson Hawker punishing the Bulldogs up the middle with chunks of yardage and senior running back Zach Stailey, who gave the Panthers an outside game they have lacked since Treyton Young graduated a couple of years ago.
Both runners had exemplary games and both are worthy of a mention as the player of the week in Bingham County for their efforts.
When needed, quarterback Cole Gilbert, also a senior, came up with big throws and runs that kept drives alive all through the contest that featured 97 points between the two teams, big play after big play, and a total of 14 touchdowns and resembled a track meet in the spring rather than a football game in the fall.
It was all to the delight of the fans on the Snake River side of the field, as for the majority of the game, Kimberly was playing catch-up and even when star Gatlin Bair broke loose for one of his four touchdowns in the game, it only took Snake River a few minutes on the clock to answer back and answer back they did, in such a big way.
The game began in a very inauspicious way when Kimberly drove the length of the field, only to turn the ball over on downs deep in Snake River territory. That is when the fireworks began.
Just a few minutes later, the Panthers scored from six yards out and with the PAT led 7-0.
Four minutes later, it was Kimberly’s turn as quarterback Heath Owens found Bair from 15 yards out and Kimberly took the lead 8-7 after the two-point conversion.
Snake River marched right back down the field and seven seconds into the second quarter, it was Stailey’s turn as he scored from 20 yards out and with the two-point conversion, it was 15-8 Snake River.
Snake River made it two scores in a row when they converted from two yards out and moved the scoreboard to 22-8, before Kimberly scored again to cut the lead to 22-14 on a one-yard run. Back and forth it would go.
At one point, the touchdowns were coming at such a rapid rate, there was less than a minute between scores.
The most memorable play of the game wasn’t an offensive score, it was a defensive save.
When Stailey broke free on what was to be an 80-yard run from deep in the Panther end of the field, Bair took off in pursuit. He was at least 15 yards behind the play when he started and may have been 20 yards in back of the streaking Stailey. To show just how fast Bair is, he caught Stailey from behind near the five yard line for a touchdown-saving tackle.
That just shows you what a world class athlete that Bair is. You never really know just how fast a 10.7 second 100 meter run is until you see something like that. Stailey is the fastest athlete at Snake River High School and during the track season, clocked an 11.72 second run in the 100 meters. That was good enough to earn him a medal at the district championships, but he got run down by Bair who made it look easy.
Bair will go on to have a tremendous year from the looks of things, but then again, so might the Snake River Panthers if their offense can continue to put up points like they did on Friday night. The defense will need to improve as they did give up 40 points in the game and that won’t get you many wins during the course of the year, especially with the schedule that Snake River has this season.
Next up for the Panthers will be another tough game, as two-time 2A state champion West Side is the next opponent and they will be coming in to Harrison Field with a 23-game winning streak on the line. West Side just finished winning its opener against Firth, in overtime, and had to come from behind to do it. They will be a tough nut to crack and will need good games on both sides of the ball to get it done. It looks like it could be a good start to the season for Snake River.
It was more like a video game than a real football game, but all the kudos go to Snake River for being prepared for this opener and capitalizing on every opportunity. It was definitely a win worth remembering for a while to come.
KIMBERLY 8 6 12 14 — 40
SNAKE RIVER 7 22 15 13 — 57