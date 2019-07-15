THOMAS – Snake River cross country coach Mike Kirkham has released a tentative schedule for meets that his team will participate in this fall.
It is an aggressive schedule that will test his runners and get them ready for the district and state meets later this fall.
Kirkham’s team has been running for several weeks now in preparation for the start of practices and meets in August and as part of the team’s “300 mile challenge” where individuals log miles of morning runs and self-constructed workouts, and many of the team members have logged nearly that amount already and are well on their way to 400 miles.
They have participated in “fun runs” and other activities and are building what is beginning to look like a very strong team for the upcoming fall season.
The season will start off with the Bronco Classic in Blackfoot August 29 or on August 30 in the Scout Mountain Meet in Pocatello.
Highlights of the season will be the annual Snake River Invitational in Blackfoot at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds Sept. 19 and the district meet, also at the Eastern Idaho Fairgrounds on Oct. 23.
The state cross country meet will be held in Pocatello this year at the Portneuf Wellness Complex.
The tentative schedule is as follows:
Sunday, August 11 – 12 midnight, Official practice begins
Thursday, August 29 Bronco Classic, Blackfoot High School
Friday, August 30 Scout Mountain, Pocatello
Saturday, September 7 Cardianl Classic, Kelly Park in Soda Springs
Friday, September 13 Tiger/Grizz Idaho Falls, Freeman Park
Thursday, September 19 Snake River Invite, Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, Blackfoot
Thursday, September 25 Twin Falls Invite, Twin Falls
Thursday, October 3 Bob Conley Invite, Pocatello, Portneuf Wellness Complex
Wednesday, October 9 Preston Invite, Preston City Golf Course
Wednesday, October 16 Rigby Invite, Rigby, Idaho
Wednesday, October 23 District Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, Blackfoot
Saturday, November 2 State Portneuf Wellness Complex, Pocatello