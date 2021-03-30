FIRTH – Getting on the board early in a game has been preached to both the Snake River Panthers and the Firth Cougars in baseball by their coaches, Rich Dunn for Snake River and Rigo Vasquez for Firth.
On Saturday afternoon, it was the Panthers who learned their lesson, getting runs in the second and third innings to establish a 3-0 lead and the Cougars who watched the runs go up on the board and played chase for the rest of the game.
The end result was a 9-4 win for the Panthers in a game that had both teams score and kept the game close and entertaining for the fans.
Both teams saw zeroes go up on the board in the first inning, before Snake River broke through for a pair of runs. Easton Gardner and Ryker Watt were the ones who banged out singles to drive in runs for the Panthers who gained an early 2-0 lead.
The Panthers added a run in the third and then added five more runs in the top of the sixth inning.
The offensive firepower was led by Ryker Watt, Connor Fitzgerald, and Cayson Fisher who all sent runners across the plate with runs batted in the inning.
Firth would come back with three runs in the bottom half of the inning as Burton Park would drive in the runs with a strong single.
On the mound for Snake River was Nate Goodwin, the Panthers’ ace, who went five innings, allowing only one run on two hits, while striking out 10 batters and walking only one as he demonstrated superior control.
Payton Brooks came in and threw two innings of relief out of the bullpen, giving up three unearned runs and striking out four in those two innings.
With the win, the Panthers moved their record to 1-3 on the year. The Panthers were in action next on Tuesday, when South Fremont came to town for a 4 p.m. contest at Snake River High School.
Firth dropped to 1-3 on the season and had West Jefferson coming to town on Tuesday for a conference game with a 3 p.m. contest.
SNAKE RIVER 021 005 1 — 9 8 3
FIRTH 000 103 0 — 4 5 3
Snake River
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Easton Gardner 4 1 1 1 0 1
Clayton Frans 1 0 1 1 0 0
Ryker Watt 5 1 2 3 0 1
Nate Goodwin 3 0 1 0 1 0
Payton Brocks 2 2 2 0 2 0
Connor Fitzgerald 3 1 0 1 1 1
Cayson Fisher 3 0 0 0 0 1
Cash Jensen 1 0 0 1 2 0
Chandler Coombs 4 2 0 0 0 1
Kooper Keller 3 0 1 0 0 0
Tucker Hansen 0 2 0 0 1 0
Cole Gillins 0 0 0 0 0 0
Danny Wray — — — — — -
Totals 29 9 8 7 7 5
Batting 2B: Watt, Goodwin
TB: Gardner, Watt 3, Goodwin 2, Brocks 2, Keller, Finus
RBI: Gardner, Watt 3, Fitzgerald, Jensen, Finus
SF: Jensen
ROE: Fitzgerald, Fisher, Coombs
FC: Fitzgerald, Coombs, Keller
HBP: Goodwin, Fisher
SB: Gardner, Goodwin, Brocks, Fisher, Jensen, #7 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 16 (41.03%)
Watt 4, Goodwin 3, Brocks 3, Fitzgerald, Jensen 3, Finus, #7
Team LOB: 9FieldingE: Jensen 2, #7
DP: Watt
Firth
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Gage Vasquez 4 0 1 0 0 2
Sam Park 4 2 2 0 0 1
Alex Vasquez 2 1 0 0 0 1
Nathan Park 3 1 0 0 0 2
Burton Park 3 0 1 2 0 2
Strider Perry 2 0 0 0 1 1
Taedyn Jacobsen 2 0 0 0 1 0
Cooper Leslie 3 0 0 0 0 3
Wyatt Nelson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gabe Nelson 2 0 1 0 0 1
Totals 26 4 5 2 2 14
Batting TB: Gabe Nelson, Sam Park 2, Burton Park, Gage Vasquez
RBI: Burton Park 2
ROE: Taedyn Jacobsen, Nathan Park
HBP: Alex Vasquez
GIDP: Sam Park
SB: Sam Park 2
CS: Gabe Nelson
TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (34.48%)
Taedyn Jacobsen 2, Gabe Nelson, Sam Park 2, Burton Park, Nathan Park, Strider Perry 2, Gage Vasquez
Team LOB: 4FieldingE: Sam Park 2, Nathan Park
DP: Burton Park
Snake River
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Nate Goodwin 5.0 75 .667 2 1 1 10 1 0
Payton Brooks 2.0 43 .581 3 3 0 4 1 0
Totals 7.0 118 .636 5 4 1 14 2 0
Pitching W: Goodwin
HBP: Brocks
WP: Goodwin 2
Pitches-Strikes: Goodwin 75-50, Brocks 43-25
Groundouts-Flyouts: Goodwin 4-0, Brocks 1-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Goodwin 11-17, Brocks 7-12
Firth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Burton Park 3.0 59 .593 3 3 3 4 3 0
Alex Vasquez 2.0 25 .600 1 0 0 0 1 0
Strider Perry 2.0 47 .532 4 6 2 1 3 0
Totals 7.0 131 .573 8 9 5 5 7 0
Pitching L: Burton Park
HBP: Burton Park 2
WP: Burton Park
Pitches-Strikes: Burton Park 59-35, Strider Perry 47-25, Alex Vasquez 25-15
Groundouts-Flyouts: Burton Park 1-2, Strider Perry 2-1, Alex Vasquez 3-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Burton Park 12-17, Strider Perry 7-14, Alex Vasquez 5-8
Stats provided by Game Changer