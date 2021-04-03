THOMAS – The South Fremont Cougars took the lead early in their game with Snake River, and then held the lead until the bottom of the fifth inning, before the Panthers took over and pulled away late for an 11-5 win.
Trailing 4-3 when they came to bat in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Panthers used a sharp single to right field by Nate Goodwin to get things going and then used runs batted in by Gardner and Payton Brooks to take the lead and the Panthers never looked back.
Payton Brooks took the mound for the Panthers and while he pitched well, it was a series of miscues in the field that allowed the Cougars to take the early lead.
Brooks would pitch a strong five innings and although he gave up four runs in the game, they were all the result of miscues in the field, so his outing was better than it looked. Brooks gave up four runs on four hits in the game during his five innings on the mound, but none of the runs was earned and he was also able to strike out nine with only one walk issued.
Brooks was relieved by Gillins, who would not allow an earned run either although he did give up one run on no hits, three walks, and he registered a pair of strikeouts as he closed out the game.
Brooks, Goodwin, Gillins, Cash Jensen and Easton Gardner all had a pair of hits for the Panthers, who out-hit the Cougars by a total of 14-4 in the game.
With the win, the Panthers moved their record to 2-4 on the season, 0-0 in conference play. They will be in action next on Tuesday when they invite Firth to town for a 4:30 p.m. contest between the two Bingham County rivals.
SOUTH FREMONT 310 000 1 — 5 4 5
SNAKE RIVER 110 126 X — 11 14 4
South Fremont
Line-up AB R H RBI BB SO
Bridger Erickson 3 1 1 1 1 2
Bryson Forbush 4 1 0 1 0 2
Kaimen Peebles 3 2 1 0 1 0
Karter Yancey 4 0 1 0 0 0
Cooper Crapo 3 0 1 2 1 1
Peyson Yancey 4 0 0 0 0 3
Easton Kerbs 3 0 0 0 0 0
Cooper Hurt 2 0 0 0 1 1
Kade Dixon 3 1 0 0 0 2
Easton Stoddard — — — — — -
Totals 29 5 4 4 4 11
Batting 3B: Bridger Erickson
TB: Cooper Crapo, Bridger Erickson 3, Kaimen Peebles, Karter Yancey
RBI: Cooper Crapo 2, Bridger Erickson, Bryson Forbush
ROE: Cooper Crapo, Bryson Forbush, Kaimen Peebles
FC: Easton Kerbs
SB: Kade Dixon, Bridger Erickson, Cooper Hurt, Kaimen Peebles
PIK: Karter Yancey
TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (30.30%)
Cooper Crapo 2, Bridger Erickson 3, Bryson Forbush, Cooper Hurt 2, Kaimen Peebles 2
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Cooper Crapo 2, Easton Kerbs, Kaimen Peebles, Peyson Yancey
DP: Bridger Erickson, Cooper Hurt, Easton Kerbs, Kaimen Peebles 2, Karter Yancey
Snake River
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Brooks 5 1 2 1 0 1
Watt 4 1 1 0 0 1
Goodwin 3 3 2 1 1 0
Gardner 4 1 2 3 0 0
Jensen 4 2 2 2 0 0
Fitzgerald 3 1 1 0 1 0
Gillins 4 1 2 1 0 2
Keller 3 0 1 2 0 0
Fisher 2 1 1 0 0 0
Olsen — — — — — -
Totals 32 11 14 10 2 4
Batting TB: Brooks 2, Watt, Goodwin 2, Gardner 2, Jensen 2, Fitzgerald, Gillins 2, Keller, Fisher
RBI: Brooks, Goodwin, Gardner 3, Jensen 2, Gillins, Keller 2
SAC: Fisher
ROE: Jensen, Fitzgerald, Keller, Fisher
FC: Brooks
HBP: Keller, Fisher
GIDP: Brooks
SB: Fitzgerald
TotalsTeam QAB: 14 (37.84%)
Brooks, Goodwin 3, Gardner 3, Fitzgerald 2, Gillins 2, Keller, Fisher 2
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Brooks, Watt, Goodwin, Gardner
South Fremont
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Bryson Forbush 4.0 68 .662 7 3 1 2 0 0
Easton Stoddard 1.0 30 .467 4 6 5 0 2 0
Kaimen Peebles 1.0 19 .737 3 2 2 2 0 0
Peyson Yancey 0.0 0 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 6.0 117 .624 14 11 8 4 2 0
Pitching L — Easton Stoddard HBP: Bryson Forbush, Easton Stoddard
WP: Easton Stoddard
Pitches-Strikes: Bryson Forbush 68-45, Kaimen Peebles 19-14, Easton Stoddard 30-14, Peyson Yancey 0-0
Groundouts-Flyouts: Bryson Forbush 3-4, Kaimen Peebles 1-0, Easton Stoddard 0-2, Peyson Yancey 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Bryson Forbush 11-20, Kaimen Peebles 4-7, Easton Stoddard 5-10, Peyson Yancey 0-0
Snake River
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Brooks 5.0 92 .707 4 4 0 9 1 0
Gillins 2.0 26 .462 0 1 0 2 3 0
Totals 7.0 118 .653 4 5 0 11 4 0
Pitching W Payton Brooks WP: Brooks
Pitches-Strikes: Brooks 92-65, Gillins 26-12
Groundouts-Flyouts: Brooks 1-5, Gillins 2-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Brooks 21-24, Gillins 5-9
Stats provided by Game Changer