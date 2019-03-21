THOMAS -- The Snake River Panthers spotted the Teton Redskins a 3-0 lead before chipping away to come away with a home win over the Redskins by a final of 4-3 Thursday.
Snake River sent senior pitcher/first baseman/third baseman Kaden Martin to the mound to start the game, and although he struggled a bit through the first couple of innings, he settled down and was throwing the ball well through the third and into the fourth inning.
He did allow the three runs that the Redskins posted on the scoreboard, but two of the runs were unearned and the way he was throwing at the end of his stint on the mound indicated that he will be one of the go-to pitchers for the Panthers.
Payton Brooks replaced Martin on the mound with Martin moving over to first and the Panthers began their comeback in style.
They scratched out a couple of hits and produced a run to reduce the Teton lead to 3-1 as the two pitching staffs went at it for a couple of innings, both teams producing zeroes on the board.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Panthers got some men on base and with two outs, senior Benson Isom came up to the plate.
Isom promptly laced a double that produced the winning runs for the Panthers and did so in walk off fashion posting the game winning hit.
With the 4-3 win, the Panthers move their season record to 2-1, with wins over Teton and West Jefferson and their lone loss to Sugar-Salem.
The Panthers will be right back in action this afternoon when they will welcome South Fremont to town for a 4 p.m. contest. The Cougars will bring a 2-1 record into the game themselves and their wins have been against Burley and Marsh Valley, so the contest will be a good barometer of how the Panthers may fare the rest of the season.
The Cougars have been swinging the bat well so far this year, putting 22 runs on the board against Burley in a 22-5 win and coming right back with 14 runs against Marsh Valley in a 14-13 win over the Eagles.
The Panthers will likely send Isom to the mound today.