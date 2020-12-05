BLACKFOOT – Idaho coaches have released their pre-season boys' basketball poll.
While Snake River was the only Bingham County school to make the top five in any of the classifications, several others, including Firth and Blackfoot, received mention and votes.
Snake River was ranked fifth in the 3A poll.
Firth and Blackfoot both received votes in their respective polls and won their season-opening games on Wednesday night.
5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Post Falls (10) 0-0 53 -
2. Meridian (1) 0-0 39 -
3. Rocky Mountain (1) 0-0 31 -
4. Lake City 0-0 24 -
5. Rigby 0-0 10 -
Also receiving votes: Madison, Boise, Borah, Thunder Ridge, Lewiston
4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (8) 0-0 52 -
2. Preston (4) 0-0 40 -
3. Century (1) 0-0 29 -
4. Moscow 0-0 26 -
5. Bishop Kelly 0-0 18 -
Also receiving votes: Lakeland (1), Hillcrest, Minico, Vallivue, Blackfoot, Columbia, Pocatello, Caldwell, Nampa, Skyline
3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-salem (8) 0-0 52 -
2. Marsh Valley 0-0 33 -
3. Fruitland (2) 0-0 30 -
4. Kimberly 0-0 19 -
5. Snake River 0-0 17 -
Also receiving votes: Teton (2), South Fremont, Homedale, Payette, Priest River, Filer
2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (12) 0-0 64 -
t-2. West Side (1) 0-0 41 -
t-2. St. Maries (1) 0-0 41 -
4. Ambrose 0-0 15 -
5. Cole Valley Christian 0-0 13 -
Also receiving votes: New Plymouth, Firth, Nampa Christian, Melba, Bear Lake, Malad, Declo, Soda Springs, Ririe, Grangeville
1ADI
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (3) 0-0 39 -
2. Grace (3) 0-0 27 -
3. Oakley (1) 0-0 26 -
4. Riverstone (2) 0-0 16 -
5. Lighthouse Christian (1) 0-0 16 -
Also receiving votes: Prairie(1), Liberty Charter, Butte County, Kamiah, Genesee, Genesis Prep, Lakeside, Shoshone, Raft River, Notus
1ADII
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Dietrich (2) 0-0 38 -
2. Garden Valley (5) 0-0 37 -
3. North Gem 0-0 27 -
4. Mackay 0-0 23 -
5. Carey 0-0 10 -
Also receiving votes: Rockland, Camas County, Timberline, Cascade