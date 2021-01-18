THOMAS – It had all the feel of a state tournament or district tournament game and it was simply an inter-conference game between the 2A Soda Springs Cardinals and the top-ranked 3A Snake River Panthers on a Saturday night.
Every loose ball was contested as was every drive to the basket. There were tough defensive plays, long distance three-point shots that amazed the fans in attendance of the skill these high school players have.
There were arguments and pleas between the coaches and the officials and there were looks of disbelief between the players and the referees over calls that were made and there were the usual comments and screams of disbelief from the fans in attendance.
The only thing that was different between this Saturday night and a state tournament game was the number of fans in attendance. Each school was limited to a pair of parents for each of the players on the bench, both home and away, but they made plenty of noise to make you think otherwise.
The game itself offered everything you could have wanted from a mid-January basketball game in eastern Idaho. And it was a dandy.
In the end, it was the top-ranked 3A team that flexed its muscle and downed the upstart 2A team and the scoreboard told the story — Snake River 71, Soda Springs 61.
The opening quarter saw the two sharpshooters on the teams trying to establish their teams, first Noah Watt for the Panthers with a couple of threes, then Brittain Bergholm of Soda Springs doing his best imitation of Steph Curry with a three ball or two from his side of the court.
Both players were very competent in representing their teams, only Snake River may have had the upper hand with its depth. When the smoke cleared out of the gym at the end of the first quarter, Snake River held the lead, 20-13 over Soda Springs.
There was more to come, you simply had to hold on to your seat and wait for the buzzer to sound.
When the two teams returned from their one-minute hiatus between the quarters, they both seemed to step up the defensive pressure, there were more instances of full court pressure and more crowding the floor under the basket as the teams tried to establish an advantage over the other. It was like a chess match between the two coaches who were trying to play a game of world domination with their various moves on the floor.
First Bob Coombs would try something and the Greg Bergholm of Soda Springs would counter. It would first favor one team and then the other and both teams would have small runs that would establish momentum that only lasted for a couple of minutes before it seemed to switch ends.
All of the moves gained something for the side making them, but the counter moves were just as impressive to those on the sidelines watching.
It all came down to Snake River having a few more pieces to put into the game.
Freshman Luke Higginson came off the bench to supply 11 points of offense and some stout defense for Snake River. Juniors Hayden McWilliams and Wade Sims then took their turns at the other end and the score went back and forth until the intermission, where the Panthers found themselves ahead by the score of 40-34 and left the fans sitting on their hands, waiting for the second half to begin.
As the second half began, if anything, the intensity of play increased. Bodies were tossed all over the floor, every pass and loose ball became contested and defense became the priority for both teams. Fouls were being called, sending players to the free throw lines on either end of the court, but the score remained in the same basic area, between six and eight points and the clock continued to run the time down.
By the time the game moved into the fourth period, the score was 56-49 in favor of Snake River and the Cardinals were beginning to take chances as time was running out on Soda Springs.
Back and forth they went, up and down the court and neither team gave in until the final buzzer was set to go off.
It was a competitive and thrilling contest that left both teams exhausted and the fans either satisfied or not depending on who they were rooting for. Both teams showed they are deserving of every accolade they receive and that both are deserving of recognition as a good team in their own classification.
With the win, the Panthers remained undefeated on the season at 12-0, while the Cardinals saw their record slip to 6-6 on the season.
Snake River will be in action on Wednesday, when they travel to South Fremont for a game that will tip off at 7:30 p.m. The teams met last on Jan. 9, with the Panthers coming away with an 83-69 win when the game was played on the campus of Snake River High School.
SNAKE RIVER 71, SODA SPRINGS 61
SODA SPRINGS 13 21 15 12 61
SNAKE RIVER 20 20 16 15 71
Soda Springs (61): Rhett Yamauchi 3, Craig Hansen 7, Brittan bergholm 19, Carter McCullough 2, Hayden McWilliams 18, Isaac Fullmer 3, Wade Sims 9
Snake River (71): Luke Higginson 11, Noah Watt 22, Kooper Keller 3, Mitch Lindsay 10, Cole Gilbert 8, Keegan McCraw 3, Chandler Coombs 5, Trey Poulter 9