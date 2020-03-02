NAMPA – Snake River High School has a rich tradition in wrestling and has claimed three titles in the past decade with several runner-up finishes as well.
This year’s squad was no exception at the 3A state tournament, as the Panthers finished well enough to claim the runner-up position as a team and grabbed another title for an individual, as Kyle Richardson was crowned the 145-pound champ following an 8-3 decision over Joseph Egusquiza of Homedale in the finals.
The other two finalists for Snake River — Tate Benson and Ty Belnap — finished second, but contributed mightily to the Panthers’ totals as a team.
The team winner in a runaway was South Fremont with 245.5 points, followed by Snake River with 166 points and Timberlake with 163.
The Panthers were represented with a total of 17 wrestlers in the tournament and following are the medal winners for this year, although all 17 wrestlers were contributors to the total team effort.
113 — Easton Gardner (35-16) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem) 59-12 won by decision over Easton Gardner (Snake River) 35-16 (Dec 5-4). Cons. Round 1 — Easton Gardner (Snake River) 35-16 won by fall over Brady Skeen (Fruitland) 2-15 (Fall 2:38). Cons. Round 2 — Easton Gardner (Snake River) 35-16 won by major decision over Tegan Newlan (Kimberly) 24-18 (MD 10-1). Cons. Round 3 — Easton Gardner (Snake River) 35-16 won by fall over Mitchell Hansen (South Fremont) 18-11 (Fall 1:53). Cons. Semi — Dakota Eixenberger (Kellogg) 34-10 won in sudden victory — 1 over Easton Gardner (Snake River) 35-16 (SV-1 9-5). 5th Place Match — Easton Gardner (Snake River) 35-16 won by decision over Brady Dahlke (Marsh Valley) 51-20 (Dec 4-2).
120 — Brayden Anderson (38-18) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Brayden Anderson (Snake River) 38-18 won by fall over Mason Strong (Weiser) 30-26 (Fall 3:37). Quarterfinal — Brayden Anderson (Snake River) 38-18 won by fall over Chance Bennett (Buhl) 28-20 (Fall 2:54). Semifinal — Brock Young (Marsh Valley) 66-6 won by fall over Brayden Anderson (Snake River) 38-18 (Fall 5:37). Cons. Semi — Brayden Anderson (Snake River) 38-18 won by decision over Conor Marsh (Weiser) 35-20 (Dec 5-3). 3rd Place Match — Brayden Anderson (Snake River) 38-18 won by decision over Chance Bennett (Buhl) 28-20 (Dec 10-5).
126 — Emilio Caldera (50-12) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Emilio Caldera (Snake River) 50-12 won by major decision over Justin Williamson (Weiser) 28-14 (MD 13-5). Quarterfinal — Emilio Caldera (Snake River) 50-12 won by decision over Jayce Bower (Buhl) 41-11 (Dec 8-5). Semifinal — Evan Barajas (Bonners Ferry) 45-7 won by decision over Emilio Caldera (Snake River) 50-12 (Dec 5-0). Cons. Semi — Emilio Caldera (Snake River) 50-12 won by decision over Tuffy Briggs (South Fremont) 58-12 (Dec 7-2). 3rd Place Match — Emilio Caldera (Snake River) 50-12 won by decision over Jayce Bower (Buhl) 41-11 (Dec 9-4).
145 — Kyle Richardson (51-3) placed 1st and scored 27.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Kyle Richardson (Snake River) 51-3 won by tech fall over Bryan Durette (Bonners Ferry) 34-16 (TF-1.5 4:15 (18-2)). Quarterfinal — Kyle Richardson (Snake River) 51-3 won by fall over David Tennant (Buhl) 35-21 (Fall 1:37). Semifinal — Kyle Richardson (Snake River) 51-3 won by tech fall over Isac Avalos (American Falls) 48-20 (TF-1.5 5:12 (17-1)). 1st Place Match — Kyle Richardson (Snake River) 51-3 won by decision over Joseph Egusquiza (Homedale) 26-8 (Dec 8-3).
152 — Tate Benson (53-3) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Tate Benson (Snake River) 53-3 won by fall over Trevor Kay (South Fremont) 20-14 (Fall 1:30). Quarterfinal — Tate Benson (Snake River) 53-3 won by fall over Robert Sudderth (Weiser) 36-19 (Fall 1:36). Semifinal — Tate Benson (Snake River) 53-3 won by decision over Dalton Lerwill (Teton) 36-9 (Dec 13-6). 1st Place Match — Tayten Gillette (Gooding) 50-7 won by decision over Tate Benson (Snake River) 53-3 (Dec 8-5).
152 — Lane Carter (20-9) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Cesar Tavarez (South Fremont) 11-9 won by decision over Lane Carter (Snake River) 20-9 (Dec 3-1). Cons. Round 1 — Lane Carter (Snake River) 20-9 won by fall over Davis Rudkin (Parma) 27-22 (Fall 2:18). Cons. Round 2 — Lane Carter (Snake River) 20-9 won by decision over Robert Sudderth (Weiser) 36-19 (Dec 5-4). Cons. Round 3 — Lane Carter (Snake River) 20-9 won by decision over Matthew Morris (Weiser) 50-14 (Dec 2-1). Cons. Semi — Kyle Smith (Bonners Ferry) 26-7 won by fall over Lane Carter (Snake River) 20-9 (Fall 0:49). 5th Place Match — Cesar Tavarez (South Fremont) 11-9 won by fall over Lane Carter (Snake River) 20-9 (Fall 1:55).
285 — Ty Belnap (42-6) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Ty Belnap (Snake River) 42-6 won by fall over Alex Aslanzadeh (Parma) 13-12 (Fall 0:41). Quarterfinal — Ty Belnap (Snake River) 42-6 won by fall over Preston Jeffs (Timberlake) 21-27 (Fall 0:38). Semifinal — Ty Belnap (Snake River) 42-6 won by decision over Bryan Popocatl (South Fremont) 45-11 (Dec 2-0). 1st Place Match — Kenneth Copley (Sugar-Salem) 67-0 won by fall over Ty Belnap (Snake River) 42-6 (Fall 1:17).
285 — Josh Curzon (28-8) placed 4th and scored 19.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Trevor Cady (Timberlake) 14-8 won by decision over Josh Curzon (Snake River) 28-8 (Dec 10-3). Cons. Round 1 — Josh Curzon (Snake River) 28-8 won by fall over Robbie Bublitz (Kellogg) 22-15 (Fall 3:17). Cons. Round 2 — Josh Curzon (Snake River) 28-8 won by fall over Moises Salazar (Buhl) 25-11 (Fall 1:34). Cons. Round 3 — Josh Curzon (Snake River) 28-8 won by fall over Hunter McQuivey (Marsh Valley) 31-18 (Fall 4:49). Cons. Semi — Josh Curzon (Snake River) 28-8 won by fall over Trevor Cady (Timberlake) 14-8 (Fall 4:24). 3rd Place Match — Danny Camacho (Parma) 31-7 won by fall over Josh Curzon (Snake River) 28-8 (Fall 0:47).