DRIGGS – The young and fun Snake River Panthers are putting together good performance after good performance and Wednesday’s baseball game against Teton was no exception.
The team rallied around senior pitcher Ryker Watt and junior pitcher Easton Gardner to post their fifth straight win, moving their season record to 5-1 and show teams around eastern Idaho that they may not be an easy win when the playing gets serious and teams start jockeying for a berth in the state tournament in May.
That isn’t to say that the Panthers will make the playoffs, but don’t count the boys in purple out as they are outperforming a lot of the expectations that were handed out at the start of the season.
The victim this week was Teton, a game played up in the cold breezy field that the Teton Timberwolves play on in Driggs and the Panthers made short work of the outing, with a decisive win over Teton by the final score of 13-2.
The stars of the show on Wednesday had to be the pitching of Ryker Watt and Easton Gardner, who combined to allow a single hit to the Timberwolves and threw nine strikeouts in the five-inning contest. The pair allowed a single walk and although the Timberwolves scored a pair of runs, they were both unearned in the game providing a very impressive pitching line.
As far as the offense goes, the Panthers banged out 13 hits, led by seniors Nate Goodwin with three and Cayson Fisher with a pair. Goodwin and Easton Gardner each had three runs batted in to account for six of Snake River’s 13 runs on the afternoon.
If the Panther can continue to improve and show this kind of result, who knows what the future will hold for Snake River, but we all know that Marsh Valley is waiting for the Panthers in just a few short weeks when conference play begins.
SNAKE RIVER 450 31X — 13 13 2
TETON 002 00X — 2 1 4
Snake River — Batting
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .481 32 27 13 13 11
1 Ryker Watt (Sr) .500 3 2 0 1 2
2 Justin Wray (Fr) .333 4 3 2 1 0
4 Easton Gardner (Jr) .667 4 3 1 2 3
5 Nate Goodwin (Sr) 1.000 4 3 3 3 3
7 Kyston Secrist (Jr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
8 Cayson Fisher (Sr) .667 4 3 3 2 0
10 Kooper Keller (Sr) .250 4 4 2 1 1
11 Baylor Steidley (So) .333 3 3 0 1 2
12 Rylan Ibarra (Fr) .000 1 1 1 0 0
13 Luke Goodwin (So) 0 0 1 0 0
23 Dante Santillan (So) .667 3 3 0 2 0
Teton – Batting
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .059 20 17 2 1 1
1 Kaiden Hastings (So) .000 2 2 0 0 0
3 Mason Alles (So) .000 2 2 0 0 1
4 JD Hill (Sr) .000 1 1 0 0 0
5 Jack Nelson (So) .000 3 3 1 0 0
6 Lucas Moore (Jr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
7 Aiden Millard (So) .000 1 1 0 0 0
8 R. McCashland (So) .000 2 1 0 0 0
9 Jacob Moulton (So) .000 2 1 0 0 0
10 Charlie Travis (Jr) .000 1 1 0 0 0
12 Finn Eidem (Jr) .000 1 1 0 0 0
14 Hunter Johnson (Sr) .500 3 2 1 1 0
Snake River – Pitching
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 0.00 1 0 1 0
4 Easton Gardner (Jr) 0.00 0 0 1 0
8 Cayson Fisher (Sr) 0.00 1 0 1 0
Teton – Pitching
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 9.80 0 0 1 0
5 Jack Nelson (So) 0.00 0 0 1 0
6 Lucas Moore (Jr) 12.25 0 1 1 0
Blackfoot Pitching
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 5 1 2 0 1 9
4 Easton Gardner (Jr) 2 0 0 0 0 5
8 Cayson Fisher (Sr) 3 1 2 0 1 4
Teton Pitching
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 5 12 13 7 2 6
5 Jack Nelson (So) 1 1 0 0 0 2
6 Lucas Moore (Jr) 4 11 13 7 2 4
Stats provided by Game Changer
Game Changer: www.gamechanger.com