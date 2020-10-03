THOMAS – Home field advantage was a game changer for the Snake River Panthers on Friday night as the crowd cheered them to their first victory of the season over the Teton Timberwolves.
The defense for Snake River would be the catalyst needed to get the winless Panthers on all fours and ready to pounce. Sticking with the same offensive scheme that they had used in the past week, the Panthers followed the old fisherman statement, “stick and stay and make it a pay.”
The Panthers rushed for 164 yards, with four different ball carriers. Chandler Coombs, Ruby Trejo, Cole Gilbert, and Zach Staley would burn through the clock during the first half as the Panthers made two strong marches down the field to pay dirt. Staley was the first to hit the end zone only five minutes into the game. That score would be the pick-me-up that the Panthers would need to remind them that there is still a second half to the season, and they want to win.
The Timberwolves would not move the ball well during the first half, sending the punting crew onto the field five possessions in a row, and on two other occasions, they would turn the ball over on downs. Not to say that Teton gave up early, but they were behind the eight-ball by the 10-minute mark in the second quarter when Cole Gilbert would take up residence in the end zone for the Panthers’ second score on the night on a bootleg sweep off the weak side.
The Timberwolves would try to find their way back to into the red zone for a chance to score before halftime. A bubble screen on the near side would bring them inside the Panther 35-yard line, but a false start would back them up five, then a tackle for a four-yard loss would cripple their gains. They would go to the air on third and long, but would not make up enough ground to pick up the first. Fourth down hit and they went for it, picked up three, but not enough. Snake River would take over on downs once more.
That would be the tale of the entire first half as the Panthers would enter the locker room up 12-0 while Teton continued to reel from the first possession.
Following halftime, the Panthers get the ball, only to go four and out on their opening possession. The T’wolves started deep in their own territory but that would not faze them. It was a new half and a new game for the visiting team. They came out of the locker room cool, calm, and collected. They moved down the field with some strong running coming out of the backfield. A few attempts at play action passing would help secure the option to run the ball for Teton, who up to this point was struggling to get the ground game going.
On a third and short, it happened — the T’wolves would find themselves in the promised land for the first time on the night, with a successful extra point attempt, closing the gap to 12-7. That extra point would be the deciding factor for the game — all they had to do was score again and hold Snake River scoreless the second half.
Snake River would not add any points in the second half, and for the second consecutive week, they were held scoreless in the third and fourth quarters, but that did not matter. They knew they had made a mistake letting Teton get on the board, but they would not let that happen again.
Snake River turned up the heat with its defense with coach Jeb Harrison loudly yelling from the sideline, “All blitz, all blitz,” on more than one occasion. He did not care if everyone in Bingham County heard it because the Panthers were going to blitz. On two of the blitz calls, the Panthers sacked Teton’s quarterback and more than one play they would wrap the running back up in the backfield.
Teton 0 0 7 0 — 7
Snake River 6 6 0 0 — 12
First quarter
SR — Rubi Trejo 11 run (kick blocked)
Second quarter
SR — Cole Gilbert 4 run (conversion failed)
Third quarter
T — #2 55 run (kick good)
Individual stats
Passing — SR: Gilbert 7-13-77-0-1.
Rushing — SR: Carson Hawker 18-52, Chandler Coombs 14-60, Gilbert 6-12, Zach Stailey 3-27, Trejo 3-13.
Receiving — SR: Hawker 1-8, Trejo 1-15, Trey Poulter 5-54.