SHELLEY – The game was a regional play-in contest and it matched two old rivals in the Snake River High School Panthers and the Sugar-Salem Diggers in what looked like a very intense and hard-fought contest on the Shelley High School gymnasium floor.
That is exactly what the fans got as there were bodies on the floor, hard fouls, nothing given and nothing expected. It went back and forth and both teams had their chances and it was that way from the opening tip clear through to the final buzzer.
No quarter was to be given and in the end, it was a series of free throws that would determine the outcome, eight of them to be exact as first Noah Watt would sink two, then two by Luke Higginson who was followed by Mitch Lindsay for two and then two more by Watt. Those eight tosses from the charity stripe were essential because without them, the Panther would not have won the game by the final score of 49-42. Of course there was some good defense along the way as well and the Panthers made three key stops in those final two minutes.
Both teams came out of the box with intensity and both teams were standing tall on defense as one would stop a penetration into the middle and then the other. There were hard fouls, nothing was going to come easy in this game, that was clear right from the start.
The Snake River Panthers definitely began getting the tempo they wanted as they were working the ball down inside, trying to get the layups that they wanted, while the Diggers were a bit more flamboyant with their shots, often sending a shot up from way beyond the arc. The end result was a game that was close through the first period and when the buzzer sounded, it was Snake River who had the lead at 10-8. The fans hadn’t seen anything yet.
The second period began much the same as the first had ended, with the Panthers working the ball and looking for that good shot and the Diggers were all about their defense and it was a hard defense as both teams were doing their share of pushing, shoving, hand checking and setting hard picks all over the floor.
At times, the Diggers appeared to have more than five players on the floor as they sent Panther after Panther to the floor without a whistle being blown. It didn’t matter as players on both sides were hitting the floor, contesting every pass and shot and many bruises were handed out as medals to both teams. The trainers and the hot tubs were going to be busy at the conclusion of this game.
By the time the two teams had worked their way to the intermission, the score was 21-18 in favor of Snake River, but both teams were hustled to the locker rooms for some adjustments before play would begin in the third quarter.
The Panthers would get the ball first and they immediately spread the floor along the baseline and got the ball in the hands of star Mitch Lindsay, who was set up to drive into the middle and get an easy shot at the basket, or pass out to an open man.
The first time in, the play was wide open at the basket and Lindsay missed an open shot. The rebound went to the Diggers who were on the fly the other way. A pull-up deuce got the Diggers to within one point and the play went the other way. This time, when the Panthers set up their play, it worked to perfection, with Lindsay getting a soft little shot in the middle and the Panthers were right back up by three points.
Again, the Diggers pushed the ball up the floor and got a wide open look at the basket and drained the long three-pointer to tie the game.
The Diggers then got a missed shot from Lindsay in the middle and when the bodies were flying all over the floor, they pushed things up and got an easy layup to go ahead by two. A quick turnover was turned into another two points and just like that, the Diggers had a four-point lead.
Another missed chance by Snake River got the ball back into the hands of the Diggers and another long three gave the Diggers a seven point lead and the Panthers called a time-out to scrap their offensive adjustment from halftime. It was time for some good old fashioned defense by the Panthers.
The offense was up first and netted a two ball cutting the lead back to five and the defense took over. It wasn’t easy, but the Panthers were able to get the lead back down to four from the seven that it once was and the game headed to the fourth quarter with Sugar-Salem in the lead at 31-27.
The Panthers were at their best over the next six minutes as they patiently trimmed the lead, first to three, then two, and finally one. Each time the Diggers would battle back, but the resolve of the Panthers and their coach Bob Coombs was resolute and nothing was to stand in their way on this cold winter’s night.
By the time the clock had reached the two-minute mark, the Panther had regained the lead and were working the clock down with every possession. That is when the Diggers began to foul to force the Panthers to make their free throws to win the game. The first couple of times it appeared that it might work, as the Panthers missed the front end of one-and-one opportunities and the Diggers got some good looks at the basket.
That is when Watt, Lindsay, and Higginson worked their magic with eight straight free throws and salted the game away.
With the win, the Panthers moved to a Saturday contest that would be the state play-in game against Filer. That winner advances to the state tournament in the Treasure Valley beginning on Thursday.
SNAKE RIVER 49, SUGAR-SALEM 42
Snake River 10 11 6 22 — 49
Sugar-Salem 8 10 13 11 — 42
Snake River (49): Luke Higginson 2, Noah Watt 21, Kooper Keller 2, Mitch Lindsay 10, Cole Gilbert 5, Chandler Coombs 6, Trey Poulter 3
Sugar-Salem (42): Crew Clark 8, Kyzon Garner 6, Porter Holt 2, Koy Sanderson 4, Christian Gordon 8, Toby Pinnock 8, Ryan Harns 6