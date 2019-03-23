THOMAS — Playing for the second time in two days, the Snake River Panthers baseball team again faced a team from the Mountain Rivers Conference in the South Fremont Cougars. On Thursday, the Panthers came from behind to down the Teton Redskins by a final of 4-3.
The Cougars are not the Redskins, and when the South Fremont nine got ahead by a score of 4-0, the Panthers could not get a hit when it mattered as they tried to rally from behind but were shut out 11-0
“We just couldn’t scratch out a hit today when it mattered,” senior first baseman Kaden Martin said. “I don’t think that their pitcher was overpowering or anything, we just weren’t seeing the ball and getting good swings.”
South Fremont took advantage of the Snake River pitching right from the beginning, as they were able to get timely hitting as they kept the Panthers off balance and laced a few hits off of the Panthers’ ace pitcher Benson Isom right from the beginning.
Isom was throwing the ball pretty well, but the Cougars just seemed to catch the right pitch at the right time and used the momentum from some early hits to gain the lead, and then stretch the lead out to the eventual final.
“When you have the offense that we have and can’t use it to score, it really puts the pitchers in a bad position,” Martin said. “We are young and we have talent, so this won’t slow us down much as we get ready for the next game.”
The Panthers won’t have long to wait, as the next game comes up on Tuesday, when they get a chance to face another team from the Mountain Rivers Conference in Sugar-Salem.
The Diggers will bring a 2-2 record to face the Panthers as they will meet in Sugar City with a first pitch slated for 4 p.m. One of those wins was against Snake River on opening night by a score of 8-3. The Panthers are ready for the rematch and have designs on returning the favor with a win.
The Snake River crew owns a record of 2-2 itself and if the Panthers can get the bats going like they did against West Jefferson and Teton, they stand a good chance of evening the series with the Diggers.