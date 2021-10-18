POCATELLO – Snake River’s prep football game with American Falls was moved from Friday to Thursday and from Harrison Field to Holt Arena.
The expected outcome, however, was pretty much as expected, as the Panthers ran over, passed over, and generally demolished the Beavers in the contest between South East Idaho Conference members.
The final score was 52-6 and the game was probably not even that close as the Panthers dominated in all aspects of the contest.
The scoring for the Panthers got going early on, when quarterback Cole Gilbert dropped back and hit a streaking Rylan Anderson in stride for a 56-yard touchdown and with the two-point conversion, the Panthers led 8-0 at the 9:36 mark of the first quarter. It didn’t get any better for the Beavers as they watched score after score go up on the scoreboard at either end of Holt Arena.
The next Panther possession would see Carson Hawker take it in from four yards out and with the extra point, it was 15-0 in favor of Snake River and things were only just getting started.
The second quarter saw Hawker score another touchdown and quarterback Cole Gilbert also got into the scoring column with a nice 10-yard run and by the time the two teams headed to the locker rooms for the intermission, the score was 30-0 and the Panthers were only just getting started.
At the 4:40 mark of the third quarter, running back Zach Stailey got into the act with a 46-yard run and for good measure, he added the two-point conversion as well, to boost the score to 38-0.
The Beavers finally got onto the scoreboard, but it was in the fourth quarter and against a lot of backups for the Panthers. They scored on a 36-yard pass play, but then missed the extra point and the score was 38-6, with only a shade over 11 minutes remaining in the contest.
Snake River would add a couple of meaningless touchdowns to the tally, both by junior varsity players, and that upped the score to 52-6, where the game would end just a few minutes later.
Next up for the Panthers will be Senior Night on Friday, when they will host the Preston Indians in a contest that will begin at 7 p.m. Preston will bring a 5-3 record into the contest with their three losses coming at the hands of Shelley, Sugar-Salem, and Pocatello, all teams who are expected to be in the state playoffs the following week. Preston is also expected to make the playoffs so the game will be a good challenge for the Panthers come Friday night.