AMERICAN FALLS – The South East Idaho Conference/District 5, 3A Volleyball Tournament kicked off Saturday at American Falls, the home of the top-seeded American Falls Beavers with the second-seeded Snake River Panthers doing battle with the third-seeded Marsh Valley Lady Eagles.
For the Panthers, the day was a case of you win some and you lose some.
Starting off very slowly in the opening match of the day against Marsh Valley, the Lady Panthers surrendered the first set by an alarming score of 25-15 against the Eagles who had their minds set on an upset.
Coach Shaunee Martin of Snake River used both of her timeouts in the set to try and wake up her charges, but for whatever reason, the Lady Panthers just had their minds on other things with the 11 a.m. start.
They finally seemed to get things a bit sorted out midway through the second set, but were trailing by six or seven points when they started to rally. They almost waited too long, but they were able to get some good play from Ethany Ammon and Rose Bouse late in the set to be able to tie at 25 and send the set into overtime where the first team to get a two-point lead would be the winner of the set. That is so very important where the match is the best three out of five and you certainly do not want to go down two sets to none against a team that is upset minded.
The two teams each won a point at the start of the extended match to be tied at 26, before the Lady Panthers were able to score back-to-back points to take the second set at 28-26 and tie the match up at one set each.
The Lady Panthers were more energized at the start of the third set and began to show what most of their fans had expected and were pretty much in charge of the set from the outset.
They rattled off multiple point rallies at several points in the set and were able to close the set out with a run of service winners and took a 2 sets to 1 lead at 25-16.
The third set belonged to the Lady Panthers from the start and they never trailed as they were able to close out the match with Marsh Valley by a score of 25-12 in the set, for a three sets to one win.
The Panthers got a brief respite, while the American Falls Lady Beavers warmed up for the second match of the day. The Lady Beavers were showcasing their do-everything star, Emma Barclay, and she put on a show in warm-ups with several hard hit kills that had some in the crowd oohing and awwing at her efforts. There was no doubt who the Beavers were going to be going to when the match began in earnest just minutes away. Barclay is their star and she was going to carry them to a win if she had anything to do with things.
The second match of the tournament began rather slowly for the Lady Panthers, who had changed uniforms during the brief intermission and returned, hoping to upset the Beavers on their own court and gain a spot in the finals of the tournament.
The Lady Beavers were going to have none of that as they quickly opened up a lead on the strength of three powerful kills from Barclay and soon had an eight-point lead, prompting coach Martin to begin using her timeouts to try and get her players back in tune with what they needed to do to get back in the match, even though it was only the first set.
The Lady Panthers were able to get things going a bit more in the right direction, but every time they would score a couple of points, the Beavers would come back and score three or four to offset the good effort by Snake River. When it was all said and done, the Beavers took the first set by the score of 25-13.
The second set was a bit closer, but the result was much the same for the Beavers as they just had too much power for the Lady Panthers to handle on this Saturday afternoon. By the time the score got to 20-18, the Lady Panthers began to make a couple of untimely errors and the Beavers took advantage of it and closed out the second set by the score of 25-20 to put the Lady Panthers down 2 sets to 0.
The third set was the closest of the match as the Lady Panthers pulled out all stops and proved that they could play with the Beavers on their own terms.
The set was back and forth throughout and in the closing stages, was tied at 23, before the Beavers got control and served out to win it by the final score of 25-23 and won the match 3 sets to 0.
The win over the Panthers put the Beavers in the finals which will take place today in American Falls with a scheduled time of 6 p.m.
The Lady Panthers will start today’s action off with an elimination game against Marsh Valley at 4:30, with the winner moving on to tangle with American Falls.
If needed, a third match will be played to determine the winner of the tournament, but that will only happen if the winner of the first match of the day should beat the Beavers in the 6 p.m. contest.
Of course, the winner of the district tournament receives a berth in the state championships scheduled to begin play on Oct. 30 in Buhl.