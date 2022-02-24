BLACKFOOT — The final state media poll for boys’ basketball is in, and the Snake River Panthers remain in the third spot in the 3A ranks.
Marsh Valley is still on top in 3A play at 21-2, while the Panthers were sitting at 19-5.
All records as of Tuesday afternoon
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lake City (7) 21-1 35 1
2. Owyhee 20-3 26 2
3. Eagle 20-3 22 3
4. Madison 17-5 14 5
5. Lewiston 17-5 6 —
Others receiving votes: Coeur d’Alene 2.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (5) 20-1 32 1
2. Hillcrest (2) 21-2 28 2
3. Jerome 21-1 24 3
4. Pocatello 20-3 14 5
5. Century 17-5 5 4
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Marsh Valley (7) 21-2 35 1
2. McCall-Donnelly 17-2 28 2
3. Snake River 19-5 18 3
4. Kimberly 15-6 16 4
5. Homedale 14-8 6 —
Others receiving votes: Fruitland 1, Kellogg 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (2) 19-2 30 2
2. Melba (4) 20-2 29 1
3. Ambrose (1) 20-3 23 3
4. St. Maries 17-3 16 4
5. Ririe 17-6 4 —
Others receiving votes: West Side 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (7) 22-0 35 1
2. Kamiah 17-5 24 3
3. Grace 17-5 20 2
4. Prairie 16-5 11 4
5. Rimrock 16-3 9 5
Others receiving votes: Logos 3, Oakley 2, Victory Charter 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
t-1. Rockland (3) 19-3 30 1
t-1. Camas County (3) 19-3 30 2
3. Council (1) 17-4 19 3
4. Carey 18-5 12 5
5. North Gem 16-4 11 4
Others receiving votes: Watersprings 3.
Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Allan Steele, Post Register; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman