THOMAS – Whenever you get two Bingham County schools together for a game of football, you can count on both teams coming to play.
Nobody likes to lose to a close neighbor, so no matter what people thought when the 2-0 Panthers hosted the 1-1 Cougars, it was going to be a tight contest. It was even more tense when it was announced that it would be Snake River’s Homecoming game for 2019.
Fans, especially hometown fans of an undefeated team, probably had this game as a blowout. The Panthers were 2-0 and had hung a bunch of state championship banners in their gymnasium celebrating state champions won by the Panthers.
Well, the young — and when your roster is dominated by freshmen and sophomores, you are definitely young — Cougars couldn’t have cared less about how many championships the Panthers had won over the years, they made the drive over from Firth, ready to play.
The Panthers may have even opened the game with a quick 13-0 lead, but the Cougars came right down the field to get a score of their own and the game was on.
The Panthers answered back to take a 20-7 lead, but the Cougars were not that impressed and with just seconds remaining in the first half, they punched in another to cut the lead to seven at 20-13.
The game got closer in the third quarter when Firth got on the scoreboard again, and suddenly, it was 20-19 and you could almost feel the tension in the air, especially on the home side of the field.
For three quarters of their game with Snake River on the road, the young Firth Cougars were right there, trailing by a single point at 20-19. In fact, they were driving deep into Panther territory and had the ball first and 10 when the unthinkable happened.
Quarterback Jace Erickson was flushed out of the pocket and with a wide open receiver in the flat on the left side of the field, was forced into throwing into coverage on the right and the Panthers intercepted the ball and returned it into Cougar territory.
It was just a few plays later that junior quarterback Mitch Lindsay of Snake River would push the ball into the end zone from a yard out with 4:04 left in the game to give the Panthers a 26-19 lead and then sophomore quarterback Cole Gilbert was able to tack on a two-point conversion and the game was basically sealed at 28-19.
The young, fast Cougars were hungry and fought a good fight throughout the contest, despite falling behind 13-0 with 11:19 remaining in the second quarter. The Cougars scored to cut the lead to 13-7 and the two teams would trade scores later in the second. That had the Panthers leading 20-13 at the half and the contest remained close throughout the remainder of the game.
Next up for the Cougars will be a home game against another 3A team in South Fremont who sports a 2-1 record. That game will be Friday night with a 7 p.m. kick off.
Snake River will hit the road for the first time this season and they will play at Gooding where the Senators will bring a 2-1 record into the contest. That game will also be on Friday, with a 7 p.m. kickoff slated.
1Qtr, 6:12 Treyton Young, SR 3 yard run, kick failed SR 6-0
2 Qtr, 11:19 18 yd pass, Cole Gilbert to Connor Ranstrum, kick good SR 13-0
2 Qtr, 9:06 5 yd run, Sam Park, kick good SR 13-7
2 Qtr, 1:39 1 yd run, Mitch Lindsay, kick good SR 20-7
2 Qtr, :17 Jace Erickson 1 yard run, kick failed SR 20-13
3 Qtr, 3:54 14 yd pass Jace Erikson to Conner Carpenter, kick failed SR 20-19
4 Qtr, 4:04 1 yd run, Mitch Lindsay. 2Pt conversion, Cole Gilbert 1 yd run SR 28-19