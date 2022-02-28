POCATELLO – Less than 48 hours after disposing of the Teton Timberwolves in a regional play-in game, the Snake River Panthers were in action against the Filer Wildcats in a state boys; basketball play-in game at Pocatello High School with the winner punching their ticket to the state tournament.
In the end, it was Snake River coming out on top, 50-37.
The stakes were high, even though the Panthers had already defeated the Wildcats on two occasions during the regular season by scores of 60-38 and 50-37. This was a Wildcats team who, like the Panthers, were playing for the continuation of the season. It was going to be a battle and that is exactly what the fans witnessed.
The Panthers entered the game with a 20-6 record, while the Wildcats had posted a 9-15 mark, but you throw the records out the window when there is this much on the line. Other than four losses to top-ranked Marsh Valley during the regular season and district tournament, the Panthers had not tasted defeat since Dec. 17, when they lost back-to-back games to Sugar-Salem and Kimberly, two teams that had already punched their ticket to the state playoffs.
The game began as a very deliberate affair, with both teams working the ball on offense, looking for an opening they could exploit. Snake River appeared much quicker, Filer much more aggressive, especially on defense, and soon the bodies were falling to the floor. The whistle was blowing, but mainly when there was a turnover and not to call fouls on the players. There were lots of turnovers in the first eight minutes and the scoreboard reflected as the Panthers led after the first quarter, but only by a 9-4 tally.
The second was more of the same, but the Panthers resorted to more shots from the outside and the Wildcats retaliated with hard drives to the basket that resulted in fouls. The two teams were still very close score-wise, but the game was being played in a very sloppy manner with lots of turnovers and rough play resulting in a bit of foul trouble for Snake River.
When the teams broke for the intermission, the Panthers led 22-17, but it was still anyone’s game, as the play was getting rougher as the minutes passed.
In the third period, Filer went to a hands-on defense and since it wasn’t being called, there was lots of holding, pushing and the play resembled a rugby match at times more so than a basketball game.
The result was more closely guarded players which only resulted in multiple trips to the free throw line for both teams. Shooting percentages were not high, but the two teams were able to get points as Snake River put up 11 in the quarter and Filer scored nine, moving the score to 33-26 as the two teams headed to the fourth quarter.
As the rough play continued, Filer became the team in the most foul trouble and it wasn’t very long before their players began exiting the contest. Snake River was not taking full advantage of the free throws, but the score was soon more in the Panthers’ favor as they added a point here and a point there along the way. The lead was soon in double digits, which with the style of play was as good as 20 and as Filer was losing players one by one, the advantage grew for Snake River.
Finally the towel was thrown in, so to speak, and the Filer coach emptied his bench and the Panthers were able to close things out, probably not the way they had envisioned the game going, but a win at this time of the year is a win to be cherished and the Panthers had earned their 21st win of the season and had punched their ticket to Boise for the state tournament which will begin on Thursday, with the Panthers earning the third seed and facing the number six seed in Homedale in a 5 p.m. game at Meridian High School. Homedale enters the contest with a 14-9 record, finishing second to McCall-Donnelly in the District 3 tournament.
FILER 4 13 7 11 — 37 SNAKE RIVER 9 13 11 17 — 50
Individual scoring
Filer (37): Drake Speirs, 10; Parker Christensen, 7; Jaxson Tanner, 6; Kasen Christensen, 2; Joseph Bertao, 7; Dominic Pierce, 2; Tegun Tews, 3
Snake River (50): Luke Higginson, 2; Connor Fitzgerald, 16; Kooper Keller, 4; Rylan Anderson, 7; Cole Gilbert, 9; Keegan McCraw, 2; Marcus Coombs, 8; Danny Wray, 2