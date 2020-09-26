THOMAS – The Snake River Panthers hosted the undefeated South Fremont Cougars for some non-conference gridiron action Friday night. Following the coin flip, the two teams would prepare for a battle that would keep the crowd on the edge of their seat for quite some time.
The Cougars were the first to find pay dirt, scoring in the first five minutes of the opening quarter. Quarterback Cayman Peebles would use his athleticism to march his team closer to the Panther goal before a rushing touchdown from Colvin.
Snake River stayed tried and true with its offensive game plan — play the game on the ground. Their front line made some openings for running back Chandler Coombs that would result in the Panthers moving down the field with ease. At that point the Panthers looked like a team with a good record, and their current stance was a fluke. The team looked composed and hungry for the win. They would find the goal line with two minutes left in the quarter, but the point after was blocked, keeping the Cougars in control 7-6.
The Cougars’ offense would retake the field, but the Panther defense kept them at bay. A turnover on downs in Panther territory gave them good field position early in the second, but an interception that would have been returned for a touchdown had a holding penalty not been called would put South Fremont in good position. The Cougars would go back to the air, with Peebles hitting three different receivers on three consecutive passes to put them in the end zone. Snake River blocked the extra point, putting the Cougars up by seven.
The Panthers and Cougars would alternate scoring for the remainder of the quarter, with Panther coach Jeb Harrison playing risky with back-to-back onside kicks. The first onside kick was recovered by South Fremont who would use the good field position as an opportunity to score six more points followed by a successful two-point conversion. The Panthers would score on a nice pass after a terrible kick return was made. The Panthers would go coast-to-coast on a 92-yard touchdown pass and would secure the extra point, bringing them within two of the Cougars.
The Panthers recovered the second onside kick, but ended up turning it over with a failed field goal attempt that would have put them up by one going into the locker room. Instead South Fremont led at halftime 21-19.
The second half would be a completely different game with the Cougars using it as an opportunity to score 19 more points on three touchdowns. Snake River on the other hand would find themselves disheveled and unsteady during the harvest break game. The defense spent extra time on the field during the second half, getting toppled by the strength in the backfield from the Cougars. Peebles and Colvin used their skills to open up the passing lanes, and South Fremont didn’t hesitate to take advantage of them, scoring twice on the ground inside the 10 yard line during the second half, and once on a pass to the corner.
The Panthers had some strong plays during the second half, but could not chain them together long enough to score. They found themselves on the bad side of the Cougar defense, being stopped on three different third down attempts during the third quarter. Despite the deficit, the Panthers never gave up, fighting strong through the end.
“We still feel like we have a good football team,” Harrison said. “We’re talented, we’ve got seniors, but we haven’t made the plays when we needed to.”
The game would hear the final whistle after one last ditch effort by the Panthers to move the chains. Although time quickly was running out, they wanted to make it back into the end zone. A strong stop by the Cougar defense would lead to a turnover on downs, ending the Panthers’ hopes of any redemption. The whistle would sound shortly after with South Fremont remaining undefeated on the season, and the Panthers still hunting that first win, 40-19.
“We do a lot of good things, but South Fremont made plays when it mattered and we didn’t,” Harrison said. “Offensively, we’re averaging about 375 yards of offense a game. I keep telling myself, we can win a state title if we figure it out. We’re talented, but we don’t make plays when it matters.”
Next up for Snake River will be another home contest, this time taking on Teton, which boasts a 4-1 record. Game time on Friday night will be 7 p.m.
South Fremont 7 14 12 7 — 40
Snake River 6 13 0 0 — 19
Individual stats
Passing — SR: Gilbert 8-16-188-2-0.
Rushing — SR: Coombs 14-56-1, Hawker 17-70-1, Trejo 1-17, Gilbert 9-30, Zach Stailey 4-31.
Receiving — SR: Trejo 5-178-1, Trey Poulter 1-5, Coombs 1-3-1, Hawker 1-2.