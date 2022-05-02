THOMAS – The Snake River Panthers invited Magic Valley power Filer to town for a baseball doubleheader on Saturday, and promptly turned it into a showcase for the young Panthers and how far they have come this season.
The Panthers sent their ace to the mound for the first game in Nate Goodwin, and he responded exactly how you would expect him to. He pitched a complete game to earn the win and did so without allowing a single earned run. Of the four that Filer did manage to push across the plate, not a single run was earned and along the way, Goodwin would strike out nine, while not walking a batter. He scattered seven hits along the way.
Hitting-wise, it was what has become the norm for the Panthers — the upperclassmen take advantage of situations while the youngsters have shown that they can set things up pretty well for their elder statesmen.
While Nate Goodwin may have provided the power in the pair of games with a home run, it was sophomore Dante Santillan who could have been named the star player. In the first game, he had three hits, scored a pair of runs and drove in a run as well. For the second game, Santillan was two for three with two runs batted in. That is clutch hitting for a youngster.
In the second game, the Panthers sent Ryker Watt to the mound and he came through with five strong innings, allowing a single earned run while striking out four and walking four. Koye Calzada came in to close things out with a solid two innings of relief.
In the second game, the hitting heroes were the aforementioned Goodwin and Santillan and you can add to them the hitting of Easton Gardner who came up with a pair of hits, while scoring two runs and driving in a pair of runs as well.
The Panthers will wrap up the regular season on Tuesday when they take on their rival Marsh Valley in a game that will decide the home field advantage and top seed for the upcoming District 5, 3A tournament. Game time is slated for 4 p.m.
First Game
(Scoring line not provided)
Second Game
FILER 300 010 1 — 5
SNAKE RIVER 433 020 X — 12
First Game Stats
Batting – Snake River
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .292 30 24 5 7 4
04 Conner Orr (So) .000 3 3 0 0 0
1 Ryker Watt (Sr) .000 3 2 0 0 0
2 Justin Wray (Fr) .250 4 4 0 1 0
4 Easton Gardner (Jr) .667 3 3 1 2 0
5 Nate Goodwin (Sr) .500 4 2 2 1 2
7 Kyston Secrist (Jr) .000 3 3 0 0 0
8 Cayson Fisher (Sr) .500 4 2 2 1 0
10 Kooper Keller (Sr) .000 3 2 0 0 0
23 Dante Santillan (So) .667 3 3 0 2 2
Pitching – Snake River
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 0.00 1 0 1 1 0
5 Nate Goodwin (Sr) 0.00 1 0 1 1 1 0
Pitching – Snake River
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 7 7 4 0 0 9
5 Nate Goodwin (Sr) 7 7 0 0 0 9
Second Game stats
Batting – Snake River
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .333 44 33 12 11 9
04 Conner Orr (So) .000 2 1 0 0 1
1 Ryker Watt (Sr) .333 5 3 1 1 1
2 Justin Wray (Fr) .250 5 4 2 1 0
4 Easton Gardner (Jr) .400 5 5 2 2 2
5 Nate Goodwin (Sr) .500 5 2 3 1 3
7 Kyston Secrist (Jr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
8 Cayson Fisher (Sr) .200 5 5 1 1 0
10 Kooper Keller (Sr) .500 5 2 1 1 1
11 Baylor Steidley (So) .500 2 2 0 1 0
19 Talon Cherry (So) .000 2 2 0 0 0
23 Dante Santillan(So) .750 5 4 2 3 1
08 Koye Calzada (So) .000 1 1 0 0 0
Pitching – Snake River
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 1.00 1 0 1 1 0
1 Ryker Watt (Sr) 1.40 1 0 1 1 0
08 Koye Calzada (So) 0.00 0 0 1 0
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 7 8 5 1 5 7
1 Ryker Watt (Sr) 5 6 4 1 4 4
8 Koye Calzada (So) 2 2 1 0 1 3
Stats provided by Game Changer
(No stats were provided by Filer)