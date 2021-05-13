POCATELLO – The Snake River Panthers golf team captured the District 5, 3A tournament on Wednesday to advance to the state tournament which will be held May 17-18 at Twin Lakes Golf Club in the Twin Falls area.
The host team will be Kellogg High School.
The Panthers got great play all around, but especially from top medalist Noah Watt, who shot a sterling 74 to claim the medalist honors.
The rest of the team combined for a team score of 354.
Individual scores for the team were Noah Watt, 74; Treyson Katseanes, 80; Troy Dotson, 93; Easton Bruderer, 101; and Titan Harrison, 153.
On the girls’ side of things, Sadie Bruderer earned medalist honors as well and will be advancing to the state tournament as an individual with a chance to win an individual state championship.