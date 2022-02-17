Final Boy's Basketball Poll
BLACKFOOT — Only one Bingham County team made an appearance in the final state boys’ basketball media poll of the season.

Snake River is sitting in the third spot of the 3A poll with a 17-4 record, behind top-ranked Marsh Valley at 19-2 and McCall-Donnelly second at 16-2.

All records as of Tuesday afternoon:

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lake City (8) 19-1 44 t-1

2. Owyhee (1) 18-3 36 3

3. Eagle 18-3 27 t-1

4. Coeur d’Alene 14-4 14 4

5. Madison 16-5 10 5

Others receiving votes: Lewiston 3, Meridian 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Middleton (7) 16-1 42 1

2. Hillcrest (1) 19-2 35 t-2

3. Jerome (1) 20-1 31 t-2

4. Century 17-4 17 4

5. Pocatello 18-3 7 5

Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 2, Preston 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Marsh Valley (9) 19-2 45 1

2. McCall-Donnelly 16-2 34 t-2

3. Snake River 17-4 29 t-2

4. Kimberly 14-6 14 5

5. Fruitland 14-6 8 4

Others receiving votes: Homedale 5.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Melba (7) 19-2 41 1

2. North Fremont (1) 17-2 34 2

3. Ambrose (1) 19-3 31 3

4. St. Maries 14-3 18 4

5. West Side 15-6 6 —

Others receiving votes: Ririe 3, Cole Valley Christian 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (9) 21-0 45 1

2. Grace 16-5 30 2

3. Kamiah 16-5 25 4

4. Prairie 15-5 18 3

5. Rimrock 15-3 11 5

Others receiving votes: Victory Charter 3, Oakley 3.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rockland (5) 18-3 40 1

2. Camas County (2) 17-3 37 2

3. Council (1) 16-4 17 4

4. North Gem 15-4 15 3

5. Carey (1) 16-5 14 —

Others receiving votes: Watersprings 10, Castleford 2.

Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Allan Steele, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Eric Moon, KIFI; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Brittany Cooper, KMVT.

