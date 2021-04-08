THOMAS – It is never easy when a 2A school plays a 3A school and for the second time this season, the Firth Cougars learned the lesson at the hands of the Snake River Panthers in prep baseball.
The Cougars battled, but they just didn’t have the firepower at the plate nor the arm strength on the mound and when the dust cleared at the end of the game, the Panthers had prevailed by the final of 11-1 in a game stopped by the Mercy Rule midway through the sixth inning.
Firth started off well enough, facing arguably the toughest Snake River Panther pitcher in Nate Goodwin, who was throwing strikes and keeping the batters off balance.
The Cougars struck for a run in the top of the first inning, but a base running error cost them a chance at a big inning and they were forced to be satisfied with a quick 1-0 lead. That lead didn’t last long, as the Panthers got the run right back in the bottom of the inning.
Leadoff hitter Payton Brooks got on base, was moved over by Watt and was brought home by Nate Goodwin who singled off starting pitcher Sam Park.
The two teams played a scoreless second inning, but in the bottom of the third, the Panthers struck again. They were able to work their magic and despite having a runner thrown out at the plate, still managed to get one run across to take the lead at 2-1.
The Panthers were not done, not by any means, as they would add another run in the bottom of the fourth for a 3-1 lead and then added two mores runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for a 5-1 lead.
Sam Park, who took the loss for the Cougars, pitched well enough, giving up three runs in four innings, before leaving the game in the fifth inning.
Park pitched four complete innings, giving up three runs, only two of them earned, and was a hard luck loser of the game. Park struck out seven Panther hitters while walking three. He only gave up the three runs, but it was enough to saddle him with the loss.
For the Panthers, Nate Goodwin went all but one pitch of the game on the mound, striking out nine and not walking a batter. He only gave up one hit and a single run that was unearned to earn the win.
Gillins came in and inherited a two-strike count from Goodwin, threw one strike for the strikeout and finished up the game. Goodwin was pulled at his 85-pitch count to save him for another stint on the mound later this week.
Next up for the Panthers will be a doubleheader on Saturday against Kimberly. Game one is set to start at 11 a.m. with the second game set for 1 p.m.
For Firth, it will be back to the friendly confines of Cougar Stadium where they will have a doubleheader of their own on Friday when they face Teton at 3:30 and 5:30.
FIRTH 100 000 0 — 1 6 4
SNAKE RIVER 101 126 X — 11 11 1
Firth
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Gage Vasquez 3 1 0 0 0 2
Sam Park 3 0 1 1 0 0
Alex Vasquez 3 0 0 0 0 3
Nathan Park 2 0 2 0 0 0
Burton Park 3 0 1 0 0 1
Strider Perry 2 0 1 0 0 1
Taedyn Jacobsen 2 0 0 0 0 1
Cooper Leslie 2 0 0 0 0 1
Gabe Nelson 2 0 1 0 0 1
Totals 22 1 6 1 0 10
Batting 2B: Sam Park, Burton Park, Nathan Park
TB: Gabe Nelson, Sam Park 2, Burton Park 2, Nathan Park 3, Strider Perry
RBI: Sam Park
ROE: Gage Vasquez
HBP: Nathan Park
SB: Gabe Nelson, Nathan Park
PIK: Sam Park
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (47.83%)
Cooper Leslie, Gabe Nelson, Sam Park 3, Burton Park 2, Nathan Park, Strider Perry 2, Gage Vasquez
Team LOB: 4FieldingE: Sam Park, Burton Park, Strider Perry, Alex Vasquez
DP: Burton Park
Snake River
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Payton Brooks 3 2 1 0 1 2
Watt 3 3 1 1 1 1
Nate Goodwin 2 2 2 2 2 0
Gillins 4 1 2 1 0 0
Connor Fitzgerald 3 1 1 1 0 1
Chandler Coombs 2 1 0 0 0 0
#4 2 0 1 2 0 1
Kooper Keller 3 0 1 1 0 1
Frans 4 0 1 1 0 3
Fiasher 2 1 1 0 1 0
Totals 28 11 11 9 5 9
Batting 2B: Fiasher
3B: Brooks
TB: Brooks 3, Watt, Goodwin 2, Gillins 2, Fitzgerald, Keller, Frans, Fiasher 2, #4
RBI: Watt, Goodwin 2, Gillins, Fitzgerald, Keller, Frans, #4 2
SAC: Keller
ROE: Watt, Coombs, Fiasher
FC: Gillins
HBP: Fitzgerald
SB: Brooks 2, Watt, Gillins 3, Fiasher
TotalsTeam QAB: 22 (62.86%)
Brooks 2, Watt 3, Goodwin 4, Gillins 2, Fitzgerald 2, Coombs, Keller 2, Frans 2, Fiasher 2, #4 2
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Coombs
DP: Fiasher
Firth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Sam Park 4.0 70 .586 3 3 2 7 3 0
Strider Perry 1.0 22 .364 1 2 2 0 2 0
Alex Vasquez 0.2 30 .767 7 6 3 2 0 0
Totals 5.2 122 .590 11 11 7 9 5 0
Pitching L — Sam Park
HBP: Strider Perry
Pitches-Strikes: Sam Park 70-41, Strider Perry 22-8, Alex Vasquez 30-23
Groundouts-Flyouts: Sam Park 2-1, Strider Perry 0-2, Alex Vasquez 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Sam Park 11-19, Strider Perry 2-6, Alex Vasquez 8-10
Snake River
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Nate Goodwin 5.2 85 .776 6 1 0 9 0 0
Gillins 0.1 1 1.000 0 0 0 1 0 0
Totals 6.0 86 .779 6 1 0 10 0 0
Pitching W — Nate Goodwin
HBP: Goodwin
Pitches-Strikes: Goodwin 85-66, Gillins 1-1
Groundouts-Flyouts: Goodwin 1-4, Gillins 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Goodwin 19-22, Gillins 0-1
Stats provided by Game Changer