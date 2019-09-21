BLACKFOOT – The annual Snake River Invitational cross country meet showcased two teams, Rigby and Snake River, and they lived up to expectations.
In the boys’ varsity division, it was Rigby first and Snake River second and in the girls’ varsity division, it was all about Snake River.
With top runner Lorenzo High, who figured to win the event by close to a minute, Panther coach Mike Kirkham held him out of the race in order to save him for the Bob Firman event, a very prestigious race that Kirkham figured High would have a great chance of earning a medal and solidifying his position as the current second best runner in the 3A ranks in Idaho.
Instead of Lorenzo High winning the Snake River, it was another High boy who stepped up and won the event by a large margin of 33 seconds. Lincoln High, only a sophomore, was easily the best runner in the Snake River Invitational and in the course of winning the event, stopped the timer in 18:26.0 for the 5,000 meters of the race. It wasn’t his fastest time of this year, but then again, he was holding something in reserve for the Bob Firman as well.
“I ran hard enough to get something out of the race,” Lincoln High said. “But I also wanted to keep something in reserve for the Bob Firman on Saturday.
A freshman from Grace finished in the second position and a senior from Declo finished in fourth and it was runners from Rigby who occupied positions three, five, six, seven and eight.
With that performance, it was Rigby who took the team title with 29 points, while Snake River was second with 44 points, pretty much as was expected by event organizers.
“We get hurt in the years that we run up against the Bob Firman in that a lot of runners get held out so that they won’t hurt their chances in Boise,” Kirkham said. “We have a nice little meet here and it gives a lot of runners who won’t travel to Boise a chance to run in a meet that awards medals closer to home.
In the girls’ division, it was a lot of Snake River runners who took the majority of the top placings. Snake River finished with five runners in the top seven placings led by junior Kierra Jensen in first and junior Morgan Sensenbach in second. Rachel Stokes was fourth, Kylee Morgan was fifth, and Emma Perkes finished up in seventh.
The Snake River team recorded a perfect score of 15 for the team event as they were the only school to have five varsity runners participate.
Perhaps one of the more unique things were the number of sixth-graders who ran in the Middle School Division and were prominently placed among the seventh- and eight-graders in the event.
Trayton David led the sixth grade onslaught of finishers by finishing 21st of the 85 runners. He was followed by sixth-graders Brigham Hubbard of Malad, Tyler Washakie of Sho-Ban in 28th (who was running in his first cross country meet ever), Colt Coleman of Malad in 29th, Jocobey Sperl of Watersprings in 30th, Ryker Hemmert of Grace in 32nd, Jesse Martin of Snake River in 39th and Luzahan Matsaw of Sho-Ban in 42nd, who was also running in his first cross country meet ever. In all, there were 20 sixth graders who participated in the meet.
Local Varsity finishers and times are as follows.
Boys’ Division
1. Lincoln High Snake River 18:26.0
11. Cade Morgan Snake River 19:41.8
10. Justin Martin Snake River 19:47.0
11. Nathan Adams Snake River 19:50.6
14. Brock Goodwin Snake River 20:10.3
21. Keegan McCraw Snake River 20:59.0
22. Cameren Hardy Snake River 21:52.0
Girls’ Division
1. Kierra Jensen Snake River 22:36.2
2. Morgan Sensenbach Snake River 22:44.2
4. Rachel Stokes Snake River 23:33.1
5. Kylee Morgan Snake River 23:36.2
7. Emma Perkes Snake River 24:35.1
11. Aubrie Reed Snake River 25:00.1
15. Alivia Reed Snake River 27:20.7
Junior varsity finishers and times are as follows.
Boys’ Division
9. Caden Tanner Blackfoot 20:23.5
10. Eli Abercrombie Blackfoot 20:25.0
11. Dominik Thompson Blackfoot 20:25.4
16. Dennis Nichols Blackfoot 20:38.8
18. Cameron Dawson Blackfoot 20:59.8
20. Zander Robertson Blackfoot 21:07.1
24. Wyatt Lieseth Blackfoot 21:20.1
26. Trevor Folsom Blackfoot 21:32.4
28. Nathan Kent Blackfoot 21:49.2
38. Cole Inskeep Blackfoot 22:20.9
15. Jared Blight Snake River 20:36.5
25.Noah Jones Snake River 21:29.7
42. Tanner Fillmore Snake River 22:30.4
44. Joe Hanson Snake River 23:00.4
46. Bryan Bingham Snake River 23:09.8
47. Jackson Muir Snake River 23:13.1
Girls’ Division
10. Abby DeSpain Blackfoot 24:51.7
11. Prairie Caldwell Blackfoot 24:59.0
12. Saskia Reich Blackfoot 24:59.4
14. Emma Jackson Blackfoot 25:52.5
15. Lacey Evans Blackfoot 26:02.8
19. Jamie Johnson Blackfoot 26:30.9
32. Laura Mcphie Blackfoot 29:54.0
35. Lily Baker Blackfoot 30:38.9
45. Jamie Phillips Blackfoot 26:46.1
46. Grace Balsmeier Blackfoot 42:12.3
20. Ashley Crumley Snake River 27:24.1
27. Harlee David Snake River 28:18.8
36. Harlee Gregersen Snake River 30:48.6
41. Priska Pecka Snake River 33:05.7
44. Jessa Preston Snake River 35:22.9
Middle School
Boys’ Division
2. Bowen Maynard Hobbs 10:52.1
3. Kendric Anderson Hobbs 10:52.3
6. Eli Heath Hobbs 11:24.5
13. Kallan Anderson Hobbs 12:00.0
14. Hyrum Stanger Hobbs 12:09.8
24. Danny Sasser Hobbs 12:54.5
35. Jarom Hale Hobbs 13:25.3
44. Logan Miller Hobbs 14:02.2
51. Ethan Butler Hobbs 14:29.4
52. Matthew Jacobs Hobbs 14:33.7
64. Koleson Kolvac Hobbs 15:51.0
7. Carter Anderson Mtn. View 11:45.2
19. Adam Whyte Mtn. View 12:36.1
22. Crew Parmenter Mtn. View 12:47.2
23. Tyler Hall Mtn. View 12:48.6
37. Colby Bodkin Mtn. View 13:29.3
50. Calvin Abercrombie Mtn. View 14:29.0
72. Jake Reid Mtn. View 16:40.5
77. Evan Armstrong Mtn. View 17:06.4
5. Leo High Snake River 11:06.5
16. Jak Martin Snake River 12:10.2
17. Keaton Kesler Snake River 12:16.1
20. Josh Adams Snake River 12:37.7
21. Trayton David Snake River 12:43.0
32. Colter Lake Snake River 13:11.9
36. Blake Bingham Snake River 13:25.9
39. Jesse Martin Snake River 13:53.1
41. Mason Adams Snake River 14:00.1
47. Caleb Bingham Snake River 14:21.8
56. Jaden Hanson Snake River 14:54.5
57. Nathan Johnson Snake River 15:05.6
58. Luke Goodwin Snake River 15:09.9
67. Hayden Richarson Snake River 16:05.0
74. Carson Adams Snake River 16:55.5
28. Tyler Washakie Sho-Ban 13:08.8
42. Luzahan Matsaw Sho-Ban 14:00.3
Girls’ Division
1. Emily DeSpain Mtn. View 12:34.2
4. Olga Andrade Mt. View 12:47.8
6. Maddy Larsen Mtn. View 12:53.6
7. Addi Tanner Mtn. View 12:55.4
20. Alivia Clapp Mtn. View 13:53.3
21. Kate Peterson Mtn. View 13:54.8
25. Megan Black Mtn. View 14:06.9
26. Lydia Crumley Mtn. View 14:45.4
35. Oakley Lewis Mtn. View 15:20.5
45. Maddy DeSpain Mtn. View 16:00.0
52. River Denny Mtn. View 16:18.8
53. Violet Turner Mtn. View 16:20.8
58. Dylann Wanstrom Mtn. View 16:42.6
60. Hailee Huffman Mtn. View 16:48.4
5. Ainsley Miller Snake River 12:52.8
8. Camdyn Dunn Snake River 12:56.3
11. Hailey Raymond Snake River 12:58.8
28. Mikelle Kesler Snake River 14:58.2
38. Taylor Marshall Snake River 15:39.0
39. Hope Stokes Snake River 15:44.0
56. Macki Dunn Snake River 16:32.1
67. Krisalyn Larsen Snake River 17:22.1
14. Sarah Dalling Hobbs 13:34.3
17. Michela Moulton Hobbs 13:47.4
29. Saela Gunter Hobbs 15:00.8
31. LouAnna Borup Hobbs 15:03.0
36. Sydnie Cook Hobbs 15:25.8
42. Leya Rigby Hobbs 15:49.9
43. Reagan Crandall Hobbs 15:52.6
54. Preslee Jacobs Hobbs 16:21.0
62. Sidney Haney Hobbs 16:52.9
72. Sophia Fountain Hobbs 21:03.4
69. Karlissa Cerino Sho-Ban 17:50.4
75. Serenity Begay Sho-Ban 23:28.0