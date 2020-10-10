THOMAS – Over the years, more times than not, the Marsh Valley vs. Snake River has been the game that determined the South East Idaho Conference and the automatic bid into the state football playoffs.
This season, as it turned out, will be another of those times, although Friday’s game turned into a classic when the two teams were sent into a Kansas playoff to determine the winner.
The game became a classic when Snake River’s Chandler Coombs got the ball down to the one yard line and then quarterback Cole Gilbert bulled his way in for a go-ahead touchdown and with the Rubi Trejo extra point, the Panthers had a 15-12 lead, with less than a minute to go in regulation.
It was just enough time for Marsh Valley to move the ball 40 yards and into field goal territory and when Caden Goodworth booted the ball through the uprights for a 35-yard field goal, the game was suddenly tied at 15 and headed into the overtime playoff.
Snake River got the ball first and lined up on the 10 yard line. Three straight carries by Coombs off left tackle got him into the end zone and instead of taking the extra point, the Panthers took a bit of a gamble and sent Coombs over the right side and into the end zone for the two-point conversion and the 23-15 lead. Marsh Valley still had an opportunity left as both teams get a chance in the overtime offensively.
The Eagles worked the ball down to the one yard line, where quarterback Hunter Roche was able to leap over the line and into the end zone for the touchdown. Now all the Eagles needed was a two-point conversion to send the game into a second overtime. He called on Michael Belnap to try and get the job done, but the Panthers were up to the task and stopped the play just short of the end zone to preserve the win.
“We sent the field goal team out, and I called timeout, said screw it, we’re going to win the game right now,” Snake River coach Jeb Harrison said. “I have faith in our kicker, but I also know Marsh’s offense is pretty potent. I said, I’m going to put the pressure on them.”
The win, Snake River’s second in as many weeks following an 0-4 start, has the Panthers right where they want to be with a chance to win the conference’s regular season title by beating American Falls next week on the road.
“(Marsh Valley) is a really good team,” Harrison said. “They’re well-coached and they’re athletic, they’re very physical. We just thought we have to try to put the pressure on them. We’re fortunate to come out with the win. We were 0-4, and the players showed a lot of resilience the last two weeks. They could have gone dark side, threw in the towel and got ready for basketball, but they fought through it.”
As the game opened, both teams were playing things pretty close to the vest and relied on the run to move the ball down the field. Neither team was willing to put the ball up in the air and the first several drives stalled and the opening quarter ended in a 0-0 tie.
The second quarter began to see the offenses open things up a bit and with 8:36 remaining before halftime, quarterback Cole Gilbert found Coombs open for a 13-yard touchdown and with the two-point conversion good, the Panthers had an 8-0 lead.
Marsh Valley marched right back down the field, using a big gain from running back Michael Belnap to set things up, and just like that, the Eagles were back in business.
Getting the ball on the Panthers’ nine yard line, Roche called his own number and the big rangy signal caller was able to get the ball into the end zone on a nine yard run. The two-point conversion was no good and the two teams went to the halftime intermission with Snake River ahead 8-6.
As the third period unfolded, it became evident that the Panthers were going to try and incorporate the pass into the offense more, but time and time again, the passes either fell harmlessly to the ground, were dropped by the receivers or sailed far out of bounds.
The only drive that materialized for either team was when Marsh Valley was able to get the ball deep into the Panthers’ end of the field and ended when Michael Belnap carried the ball into the end zone from three yards out and just like that, the Eagles had the lead at 12-8 and the pressure was on the Panthers to do something with the ball.
Belnap, who led all ball carriers in the game with 17 carries for 120 yards and the aforementioned touchdown, was truly the go-to back for the Eagles.
The Panthers settled into a running game once again, but aside from a few first downs, nothing was really clicking for Snake River.
Things even became a bit bleak when, after moving the ball into Eagles territory on the one solid drive heading into the fourth quarter, a ball got away from Gilbert and settled into the hands of an Eagle defensive back and the interception gave the Eagles the ball on Snake River’s side of the field.
The Panther defense did stand tall and with only about 4 minutes remaining in the game, the Snake River offense went to work.
The Panthers began to establish some momentum as they moved the ball down the field, mixing passes with the occasional run and with only 1:16 left in regulation, they had the ball on the one yard line. That is when Gilbert called his own number and took the ball over the right side of the center for the touchdown and with the Trejo extra point, the Panthers held the lead 15-12.
That is when all of the rest of the heroics surfaced, with the field goal that sent the game into the overtime and the two teams both scoring touchdowns and the Panthers winning on the Coombs two-point conversion.
Next up for Snake River will be a road trip on Friday to American Falls to wrap up conference play for the Panthers. That game will begin at 7 p.m. at the Beavers’ home stadium.
SNAKE RIVER 23, MARSH VALLEY 21 (OT)
MARSH VALLEY 0 6 6 3 6 — 21
SNAKE RIVER 0 8 0 7 8 — 23
SR — Coombs 13 pass from Gilbert (Poulter pass from Gilbert)
MV — Driessen 8 run (conversion failed)
MV — Belnap 3 run (conversion failed)
SR — Gilbert 1 run (Rubi Trejo kick)
MV — Goodworth 35-yard field goal
SR — Coombs 3 run (Coombs run)
MV — Hunter Roche 1 run (conversion failed)
Individual stats
Passing — MV: Roche 5-10-124-0-0. SR: Gilbert 10-20-130-1-1.
Rushing — MV: M. Belnap 17-120-1, Roche 9-9-1, Driessen 1-8-1, Kellen Belnap 3-7, Bradley Belnap 1-5. SR: Gilbert 6-13-1, Coombs 16-84-1, Carson Hawker 11-34, Zach Stailey 6-26, Trey Poulter 1-(-4).
Receiving — MV: Payton Howe 2-58, Goodworth 2-51, Cody Hansen 1-15. SR: Poulter 5-64, Trejo 2-45, Colton Jensen 1-8, Coombs 2-13-1.