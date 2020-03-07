MERIDIAN – “You put a trophy in front of Snake River kids and they find a way to win it,” says assistant principal Rich Dunn in a quote that he has made a number of times over the years while working at Snake River High School.
Nothing could have been more truthful than what transpired at Meridian High School on Friday and Saturday for the Snake River Panthers.
Facing elimination from the tournament and trailing arch nemesis Marsh Valley by as many as 15 points and time running out, the Panthers put up a magical finish to send the Eagles home on Friday in a thrilling overtime contest that kept alive their hopes of winning the consolation championship on Saturday.
Then, with an early 9:15 a.m. start on Saturday, the Panthers came out and played as tough a defensive game as they have all season when facing the Kellogg Wildcats, with the aforementioned trophy on the line.
The Panthers used a different formula in each of the three games they played in the tournament, with the first game honors going to reserve guard Noah Watt and his 21 points. He was dangerous all game against Fruitland, but the Panthers just couldn’t match up inside with the Grizzlies who seemed to tower over the Panthers at every position.
In the second game, it was Treyton Young who put in 20 points and was backed up by Watt with 15 more as the team rallied to post the win and gain the consolation finals against Kellogg.
On Saturday, the third game for the Panthers in less than 44 hours, it was Michael Ibarra who would shine the brightest, aided by some standout defense from Treyton Young as the Panthers clinched yet another trophy for the trophy case with a 47-42 win over the Wildcats.
Ibarra, one of several dangerous three-point shooters on the Panthers’ roster, was four for four from outside the arc and scored 14 points to lead the way for the Panthers.
He was supported in a big way by senior Bridger Wray, who connected for a dozen points, including four of six free throws down the stretch to clinch the win for Snake River.
When the game started, it appeared that both teams were a bit fatigued as the Wildcats and Panthers struggled initially, before Kellogg nailed a couple of three-point plays from Graden Nearing and the Wildcats emerged from the first eight minutes with an 11-6 lead..
The Panthers came roaring back at the start of the second period, scoring the first six points of the quarter to take the lead at 12-11 and the defense for Snake River was beginning to shine. Fouls were also beginning to mount up for Kellogg, who saw a pair of starters go to the bench with a pair of fouls apiece.
The Panthers took full advantage of that by limiting the Wildcats to three points in the period and escaped further damage by the quarter coming to an end with Snake River leading by the score of 17-14.
Both teams seemed to find some offensive rhythm in the third and it was the highest scoring period for both teams as Kellogg would notch 20 in the period and Snake River picked up 19. That set up a very good fourth quarter with Snake River leading 36-34.
In a game where the biggest lead was six points by Snake River at 20-14, both teams went after each other like there was no tomorrow, which of course there wasn’t.
First one would make a run at the lead, then the other would respond. The game would feature six lead changes and seven ties, most of them in the fourth quarter.
Snake River finished the season with a record of 15-10.
SNAKE RIVER 47, MINICO 42
Kellogg 11 3 20 8 — 42
Snake River 6 11 19 11 — 47
Kellogg (42) – Taylor Bush 5, Riply Luna 2, Tyler Oertli 5, Graden Nearing 17, Brandon Miller 5, Logan Jerome 3, Gavin Luna 5.
Snake River (47) – Treyton Young 7, Michael Ibarra 14, Noah Watt 7, Cody Anderson 3, Trey Poulter 4, Bridger Wray 12.