Park brothers lead Firth in baseball

FIRTH – At some of the smaller schools around eastern Idaho, there are brothers and sisters that sometimes play the same sports and are needed in order to make the sports work.
A couple of years ago, Firth even had three sets of sisters who all played volleyball and were part of a conference/district championship in the Nuclear Conference.
There have been instances where brothers have played together in football or basketball or baseball. Most recently at Firth, there were Ben and Wil Park who played together.
This year, the Firth baseball team has senior Kai Park and freshman Nate Park who are playing together and playing well for the Cougars, who have made a habit of beating schools from the 3A classification, while they are playing in the 2A classification and are members of the always tough Nuclear Conference.
Kai is a team leader, a pitcher and infielder who also plays in the outfield and is the team’s leadoff hitter.
Younger brother Nate has established himself at second base, but has also played some in the outfield and at shortstop.
The two are integral parts of one of the hottest teams in baseball, regardless of classification.
As a team, the Cougars have been all but unbeatable this season and they are only getting better day by day, game by game.
“Our goal of course is to win the state title,” Kai Park said. “We also know that the road is long and hard, so we are trying to just get a little better each day, take the games one at a time and see where it leads us.”
Their coach and athletic director, Scott Adams, is a big believer in playing the toughest schedule you can in order to get better and he has assembled one of the toughest schedules for his team that he can. To date, the Cougars have only faced four teams from their own classification. Those games have all been won by Firth as they dispatched Declo in a doubleheader on the road to start the season, then came back to beat Soda Springs and just last week, in their first try against the Nuclear Conference, were able to handle Salmon easily, 18-0.
The Cougars have also beaten four 3A teams and handled a 4A school in Shelley on two occasions, once by a 10-run mercy rule.
These Cougars are pretty good and they have a nice blend of youth with seniors in their lineup. Included are a sophomore pitcher in Trevor Gemar, who earned all-state honors a year ago as a freshman pitcher at the state tournament.
The freshman this year is Nate Park, who has settled into the lineup nicely. He is talented enough that he can play multiple positions in the field and bat in the top five or six of the lineup and does a lot of the little things that are needed to have a winning team.
“I just try to do what the coaches tell me to do,” he said. “I have made my share of mistakes, but I try to learn from them and not do it again. It has been a learning process.”
The two brothers know that it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be able to play together. This type of thing doesn’t happen all the time.
“I feel really fortunate to be able to play with Nate this year,” Kai Park said. “There is three years between us, so we have always been separated by age divisions growing up. I am just happy that he has been good enough to be on the varsity and has proven himself to be good enough to be in the everyday lineup and has helped the team.”
Younger brothers are constantly compared to older brothers and it doesn’t matter how far apart the two are. An older sibling may have gone through the school 10 years prior and they will still be compared to the older sibling, no matter what.
“Kai has always been a good role model for me and he gives me something to look up to and to strive to beat him eventually,” Nate Park said. “I just hope that I am good enough to catch and surpass the things that he has done at Firth. I hope he doesn’t set the bar so high that I can’t work to catch him.”
One thing is for sure, this set of brothers is helping to make the Firth Cougars a baseball machine that is currently churning out wins this season. After beating Teton on Monday afternoon, they stood at 11-1 on the year.
“We have five games this week, and Challis-Mackay is the one that we really want to win,” Adams said. “Nothing else this week really matters if we don’t beat Challis-Mackay to establish ourselves as the team to beat in the conference.”
Whatever happens, Firth is a very good team, one of the best in the state, and with players the caliber of the Park brothers, they will go a long way in proving it.