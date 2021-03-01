BOISE – There is just something about watching the heavyweights go at each other in wrestling, especially in the finals of a state tournament match.
It’s something to see what most would call behemoths banging away at each other, trying to gain an advantage over the other, two giants banging and grasping for a hold on the other, trying to gain a hold that they can use to their advantage in getting the other off their feet.
That is it was like with Nicholas Parris of Snake River in his finals match against Jesse Lockett of Weiser. The two went at it like a pair of gladiators in the Coliseum back in the Roman Empire days. They butted heads, grabbed at each other with those big paws and exuding more masculinity than you would see at any sporting venue with the possible exception of a heavyweight boxing match. It was fun and it was brutal and it was what wrestling is all about.
Nicholas Parris outlasted top-seeded Jesse Lockett of Weiser to claim the heavyweight title in the 3A classification.
Parris compiled a 35-5 record during his senior year, so he definitely belonged in the finals of the heavyweight division of the 3A classification at the tournament. Lockett similarly deserved to be there after a fine season and his top seed in the bracket.
Along the way, Parris earned pins against his first two opponents, Tristin McMahl of Weiser and then Braxton Peebles of Sugar-Salem, before meeting his own teammate Joshua Curzon in the semifinals. Parris was the winner of that match by a final score of 6-3 before moving on to the finals to meet up with Lockett.
The only shame is that Parris and Curzon, both fine wrestlers in their own right, did not get the chance to face each other in the finals. That would have been something special, two teammates battling it out for the ultimate prize, a state championship.
In what turned out to be a very lively and entertaining battle between heavyweights, Parris and Lockett gave the fans all they wanted and more as they battled back and forth for the full six minutes of the match before Parris prevailed.